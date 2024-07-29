The new edition of the EU Tax Alert is available. With this publication we would like to keep you informed about the latest developments on EU tax law. We have summarized the highlights of this edition below.

CJ judgment on VAT fixed establishment concept (Case SC Adient Ltd & Co. KG, C 533/22)

On 13 June 2024, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJ) issued its judgment in the case SC Adient Ltd & Co. KG (C‑533/22). The case concerns toll manufacturing arrangements in a corporate group and the VAT fixed establishment concept.

CJ judgment on VAT taxability of transactions within VAT group (Case Finanzamt T, C 184/23)

On 11 July 2024, the CJ issued its judgment in the case Finanzamt T (C‑184/23) which deals with the question of whether supplies of services made for consideration between legally independent persons closely linked by financial, economic, and organizational relations should be subject to VAT and whether the entitlement to deduct input VAT plays a role in this determination.

EU Council adopts EU Anti-Money Laundering Package

On 30 May 2024, the Council of the European Union adopted a package of new anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) rules. The package consists of: (i) An EU 'single rulebook' regulation, (ii) A Regulation establishing a new EU anti-money laundering authority (AMLA); and (iii) A new Directive on anti-money-laundering mechanisms at national level (6th AML Directive).

Political agreement reached on FASTER proposal

On 14 May 2024, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) of the EU reached a general political agreement on a compromise text of the proposed Directive on faster and safer relief of excess withholding taxes (FASTER).

EU Tax Alert 206

