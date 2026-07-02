Moldova – Raids On Company Exporting Dual-use Goods To Russian Military

Moldova’s Information and Security Service and Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases, have conducted raids on the premises of Comelpro SRL.

The company is alleged to have exported technical equipment used in the propulsion systems of YAK-130 and SU-27 aircraft for the Russian military before sanctions were imposed, and then continued to do so by relabelling the exported products as “waste processing devices”, and declaring that the goods were being shipped to a front company in Russia.

The value of the exports is reported to be 21 million lei (approximately €1.03m).