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2 July 2026

Moldova – Raids On Company Exporting Dual-use Goods To Russian Military

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Moldovan authorities have raided a company suspected of circumventing sanctions by disguising military aircraft components as waste processing equipment. The investigation reveals how Comelpro SRL allegedly continued supplying propulsion system parts for Russian military aircraft after sanctions were imposed by relabelling exports and routing them through front companies.
Moldova Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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Moldova’s Information and Security Service and Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases, have conducted raids on the premises of Comelpro SRL.

The company is alleged to have exported technical equipment used in the propulsion systems of YAK-130 and SU-27 aircraft for the Russian military before sanctions were imposed, and then continued to do so by relabelling the exported products as “waste processing devices”, and declaring that the goods were being shipped to a front company in Russia.

The value of the exports is reported to be 21 million lei (approximately €1.03m).

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