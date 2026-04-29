An Analysis Of The UAE’s AML/CFT Institutional Framework And Enforcement Regime

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Introduction

The United Arab Emirates has established a comprehensive legal framework to combat Money Laundering (ML), Terrorism Financing (TF), and Proliferation Financing (PF) that aligns with international norms and FATF guidance. The cornerstone of this regime is Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2025, which superseded previous legislation to address evolving financial threats and enhance the nation’s ability to safeguard its digital and physical economy.

The legal framework implements an “all crimes approach” to money laundering, meaning that handling the proceeds of any felony or misdemeanour is a criminal offence. A conviction for the original predicate offence is not necessary to establish the illicit source of funds, as money laundering is considered an independent offence. A Predicate Offence is defined as “any act constituting a felony or misdemeanor, including terrorism financing, proliferation financing, and evasion of direct and indirect taxes, in accordance with the applicable legislation of the State” under Article 1 of the 2025 Law. Terrorism financing is a crime that includes the collection of funds for terrorist acts, people, or groups on purpose, no matter whether the funds are from legitimate or illegitimate sources.

Furthermore, proliferation financing is legally defined as the illicit trade in materials or technology contributing to the development of weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

High-Risk Sectors

The UAE’s status as a global trade centre generates particular vulnerabilities in numerous sectors such as Financial Institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBP) and Virtual Assets (VA) among other sectors. The banking sector is the most common place for financial crimes due to its size and global interconnectedness. It is commonly the target of impersonation fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC). Article 3 of Cabinet Resolution No. 134 of 2025 includes Real Estate and Dealers in Precious Metals and Stones (DPMS) under the DNFBP sector. Real Estate, which is classified as a high-risk sector because it allows for the movement of large sums in single transactions, is often used to obfuscate the proceeds of drug trafficking and fraud. Dealers in Precious Metals and Stones are also vulnerable due to the cash-intensive nature of the business and the ease with which gold and diamonds can be moved across borders. Virtual Assets (VA) are considered to have a high level of residual risk because blockchain technology makes transactions anonymous, and mixers conceal their origins. Article 1(1) of AML Law defines virtual asset as a “digital representation of value that may be digitally traded or transferred and may be used for payment or investment purposes, excluding digital representations of fiat currencies, securities, or other Funds.”

The institutional frameworks for AML/ CFT in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established a comprehensive institutional framework to combat money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF), involving cooperation between numerous federal and local authorities. The overall direction of the nation’s anti-financial crime efforts is led by the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on AML/CFT, which is responsible for evaluating strategies and proposing essential draft laws. The National Committee (NAMLCFTC) is responsible for making policy decisions, developing national strategies, and determining risk levels across industries. The General Secretariat of the National Committee (GS-NAMLCFTC) is responsible for operational leadership and national coordination. This body ensures that changes are consistent across all seven emirates and that they comply with international standards, such as those set by the FATF.

The UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (UAEFIU), housed within the Central Bank, is an independent group and a key part of the country’s ability to identify criminals. All financial institutions, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and non-financial organizations send Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and information about criminal proceeds to the UAEFIU. It analyzes this data and disseminates intelligence to relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation. FIs, DNFBPs, and VASPs must report any suspicious transaction, regardless of the amount involved. Suspicious transaction is defined to include transactions related to funds for which there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are earned from any misdemeanour or felony or related to the financing of terrorism or of illegal organisations, whether committed or attempted.

The UAE utilizes a risk-based supervisory regime to ensure that private sector entities comply with their AML/CFT obligations. Supervision is carried out by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Ministry of Economy (MOEc), the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for virtual assets.

The Regulatory and Enforcement Framework

The UAE utilises an integrated legal framework to combat these crimes, and enforcement includes Targeted Financial Sanctions, Asset Recovery, Confiscation , and stringent penalties. Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) under Article 1 are the immediate freezing of funds belonging to individuals or organizations on domestic or UN terrorist lists. Asset Recovery is a comprehensive process that includes identifying, tracing, seizing, and ultimately confiscating assets derived from criminal activity or funds of equivalent value. Confiscation refers to the permanent removal of ownership rights over such property or funds once they are proven to be linked to a crime, according to Article 1. The law also imposes strict penalties for offences under Articles 26 and 27, for money laundering and terrorism financing. Companies or other legal entities may be subject to considerable financial penalties that may exceed AED 100 million, while individuals convicted of these crimes may be sentenced to several years of imprisonment. Furthermore, the law mandates the deportation of foreign nationals upon the conclusion of a custodial sentence for serious financial crimes under Article 36.

Conclusion

The United Arab Emirates has shown that it is fully committed to making its financial system stronger against the evolving challenges of money laundering and funding terrorism. To ensure that policy-making and financial intelligence operate efficiently, the state has established a sophisticated institutional framework. This framework is supported by rules and regulations governing the financial sector, real estate, and precious metals dealers.

Furthermore, the UAE’s proactive response to emerging threats, especially in the virtual assets sector, shows its capacity to promptly address problems arising in the global digital economy. In this regard, the National Strategy for Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism 2024-2027 is a significant progression, and the objective remains to combat complex financial crimes and preserve the country’s status as a secure, transparent global financial hub.

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