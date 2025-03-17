ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Focus On Forensics (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
What does it take to uncover white-collar crimes? Investigating white-collar crimes requires specialised expertise, from forensic accounting to digital forensics, corporate intelligence and litigation support.
Luxembourg Criminal Law
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

What does it take to uncover white-collar crimes? Investigating white-collar crimes requires specialised expertise, from forensic accounting to digital forensics, corporate intelligence and litigation support. At Arendt, our forensic team brings decades of experience to uncovering fraud, preventing future crimes and supporting legal cases. Each episode highlights the expertise, methods and tools needed to handle complex investigations and support clients in addressing white-collar crime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Arendt & Medernach
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More