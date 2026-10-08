DMCC Establishes New Foundations Regulations

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has formally established its new Foundations Regulations, expanding the structuring options available to private wealth holders, family offices and entrepreneurs within DMCC.

Announced on 23 September 2026, the new framework introduces DMCC Foundations as separate legal entities designed to support long-term asset holding, succession planning, governance, wealth preservation and continuity across generations.

The regulations follow DMCC’s announcement in June 2026 that it was developing a foundations framework as part of the continued expansion of its private wealth and structuring offering.

What Has DMCC Announced?

Under the new regulations, a DMCC Foundation will have a legal identity separate from its founder, councillors, guardian and beneficiaries. This allows assets to be held by the Foundation itself and administered in accordance with its stated objectives and governance arrangements.

According to DMCC, the framework has been developed following market consultation, international benchmarking and a comparative review of leading foundation regimes.

The new structure is intended for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs and international private wealth clients seeking a framework for the long-term ownership and management of assets.

The announcement builds on DMCC’s wider expansion into private wealth and corporate structuring, including the introduction of its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company (HoldCo) licences in 2025.

Read the official DMCC announcement.

Key Features of DMCC Foundations

DMCC has highlighted several features of the new regime, including flexibility over how a Foundation’s governance arrangements are structured.

Founders will be able to establish provisions dealing with beneficiaries, distributions and decision-making, providing a framework through which assets can be held and managed over the longer term.

The regulations also provide for reserved powers, allowing certain powers to be retained by the founder or another designated person. DMCC identifies investment decisions, appointments and matters relating to beneficiaries among the areas that may be covered by these arrangements.

A DMCC Foundation can be established with initial assets starting from USD 100.

Together, these features are intended to support four areas identified by DMCC: asset holding, succession planning, governance arrangements, wealth preservation and continuity across generations.

Further information on the structure is available on the DMCC Foundations page.

Expanding DMCC’s Private Wealth Offering

The establishment of the Foundations Regulations represents another step in DMCC’s expansion of its private wealth and structuring capabilities.

Foundations will sit alongside DMCC’s existing SPV, HoldCo and family office offerings, providing an additional structure for individuals and families considering how assets may be owned and governed over the longer term.

The development also comes as the UAE continues to expand its private wealth and family office ecosystem, with a growing range of structures available for international families, entrepreneurs and investors.

As further details of the DMCC regime emerge, consideration will need to be given to how its requirements and practical operation compare with other foundation frameworks available in the UAE.

What Happens Next?

While the Foundations Regulations have now been established, further details on the practical operation of the regime are still expected.

DMCC has confirmed that supporting guidance covering the establishment and administration of Foundations, together with a streamlined digital onboarding process, will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Prospective applicants can currently register their interest with DMCC ahead of the wider rollout.

The publication of the supporting guidance should provide further clarity on the establishment, administration and ongoing operation of DMCC Foundations. For private wealth advisers, family offices and individuals considering the new structure, these details will be important when assessing how the regime may operate in practice.

The introduction of the Foundations Regulations nevertheless marks a significant expansion of DMCC’s private wealth offering and adds another foundation framework to the UAE’s developing wealth structuring landscape.