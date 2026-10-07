Understanding DIFC Foundations (Video)

DIFC Foundations offer families and entrepreneurs a sophisticated legal structure for wealth management and succession planning in the Dubai International Financial Centre. This comprehensive guide explores how these separate legal entities operate through their constitutional documents and Council administration, providing continuity of ownership across generations while separating economic participation from management responsibilities. Understanding the key roles, governance frameworks, and strategic app

self

DIFC Foundations provide families, entrepreneurs and private clients with a sophisticated legal structure for holding, managing and transferring wealth from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). For internationally mobile families, whose businesses, investments and family members may span several jurisdictions, they can provide a valuable framework for addressing questions of ownership, governance and succession.

A DIFC Foundation is an incorporated legal entity established under the DIFC Foundations Law. It has legal personality separate from its Founder and can hold assets, enter into contracts and manage property in its own name. Unlike a traditional trust, where legal ownership of trust assets is generally vested in trustees, a DIFC Foundation operates through its constitutional documents and is administered by a Council.

This structure makes DIFC Foundations particularly relevant to succession and long-term wealth planning. Assets held by a Foundation can remain within the structure across generations, while its governance arrangements determine how those assets are managed and who may benefit from them.

Depending on the circumstances, a Foundation may be used in connection with family businesses, investment portfolios, certain UAE real estate, philanthropic objectives and wider family governance arrangements.

DIFC Foundations are not, however, a universal solution. Their effectiveness depends on how the Foundation is structured, the assets it holds, the objectives of the Founder and the legal and tax circumstances of the Founder and those who may benefit. For international families in particular, careful consideration should also be given to the laws and tax regimes of every jurisdiction with a material connection to the structure.

DIFC Foundations at a glance

Feature DIFC Foundation Jurisdiction Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Legal form Separate legal entity Shareholders None Ownership of assets The Foundation owns assets in its own name Founder One or more Founders Governing body Foundation Council Guardian Required in certain circumstances and may otherwise form part of the governance structure Qualified Recipients Can include identified persons or classes of persons Constitutional documents Charter and By-laws Common applications Succession planning, family wealth, business ownership and family governance UAE Corporate Tax Depends on circumstances; qualifying Family Foundations may apply for tax-transparent treatment Principal legislation DIFC Foundations Law Ongoing administration Governance, record-keeping and other applicable regulatory and compliance requirements Duration Capable of providing continuity beyond the lifetime of the Founder

Understanding the DIFC Foundation structure

A DIFC Foundation is a separate legal entity established in the Dubai International Financial Centre under the DIFC Foundations Law. It has no shareholders and can own assets in its own name. Its affairs are administered by a Council in accordance with the Foundation’s objects and constitutional documents.

This legal structure distinguishes DIFC Foundations from both companies and trusts. A company is owned by its shareholders. Under a conventional trust, legal title to trust property is generally held by trustees for beneficiaries. A DIFC Foundation, by contrast, owns its assets itself.

That distinction is particularly important for families considering how significant assets should be owned over the long term. Once assets have been validly contributed or transferred to the Foundation, they belong to the Foundation rather than remaining personally owned by its Founder. The Foundation can therefore continue to own those assets notwithstanding the subsequent death of the Founder, subject to the terms of the structure and applicable law.

A Foundation can be established for a range of permitted purposes and can be designed to benefit particular individuals or classes of persons. In a private wealth context, DIFC Foundations may therefore be used to hold shares in family businesses, investment structures and other assets while providing a framework governing how those assets are managed and how family members may benefit from them.

The absence of shareholders is significant. Rather than dividing ownership of the Foundation between family members, the constitutional arrangements establish its objects and governance. This can make a Foundation particularly useful where a family wants to preserve the integrity of an asset or group of assets while allowing different generations to benefit from them over time.

The key roles within a DIFC Foundation

A DIFC Foundation operates through a combination of its Founder, Council, constitutional documents and, where applicable, a Guardian. A Registered Agent may also be appointed. Together, these elements create the legal and governance framework through which the Foundation owns and administers its assets.

The Founder

The Founder is the person or entity that establishes the Foundation. The Founder determines the initial purpose and governance framework and may contribute assets to the structure.

Depending on the constitutional arrangements, certain powers may be reserved to the Founder. This allows a structure to be tailored to the family’s circumstances, although the extent of retained control should be considered carefully where the Foundation is being used for succession, asset-protection or international tax planning.

A key part of establishing the structure is therefore determining not simply what powers the Founder can retain, but which powers it is appropriate for the Founder to retain given the long-term purpose of the Foundation.

The Foundation Council

The Council is the governing body of a DIFC Foundation and is responsible for administering its affairs, managing its property and furthering its objects.

Its function can be compared, in broad terms, with that of a board of directors, although a Foundation is not a company and the Council’s duties arise within the distinct legal framework applicable to Foundations.

Council composition is therefore an important part of Foundation design. Depending on the family’s objectives, Council members might include family members, trusted advisers or independent professionals.

For multigenerational structures, consideration should also be given to how Council membership will evolve. A governance arrangement that works while the Founder is actively involved may need to operate very differently after the Founder’s death or incapacity.

The Guardian

A Guardian provides an additional level of oversight. Under the DIFC Foundations Law, a Guardian is required where the Foundation has a charitable or specified non-charitable object, and appointment becomes mandatory following the Founder’s death even where it was optional during their lifetime.

The Guardian’s role includes taking reasonable steps to ensure that the Council carries out its functions. The constitutional arrangements may also give the Guardian approval rights in relation to specified Council actions.

For a multigenerational family, this can create an additional governance mechanism without requiring the Guardian to undertake the Council’s day-to-day responsibilities.

The decision to appoint a Guardian, and the powers given to that person, should form part of the wider governance design rather than being treated simply as an administrative requirement.

Qualified Recipients

Qualified Recipients are the people or entities that may benefit from a Foundation. Depending on the structure, these may be named individuals or members of a defined class, such as members of a family.

This creates an important distinction between ownership, control and economic benefit.

A family member may be entitled to benefit from the Foundation without personally owning the underlying shares, investments or other assets. Equally, participation in the governance or management of an underlying family business need not automatically determine a person’s economic entitlement.

That separation is one of the characteristics that can make a Foundation particularly useful as family wealth becomes more complex across generations.

DIFC Foundations for succession planning

DIFC Foundations are commonly considered for succession planning because the Foundation can continue to own its assets after the death of its Founder. This can provide continuity of ownership and governance for assets that a family wishes to preserve across generations.

Consider the shares in a family business. If those shares are held personally, the death of their owner can trigger succession issues and potentially result in ownership being divided among multiple heirs. As generations multiply, this can lead to an increasingly fragmented shareholder base.

Where shares are instead validly held by a Foundation, the Foundation remains the shareholder. The death of the Founder does not, by itself, transfer ownership of those shares to the next generation. The Foundation’s governance and beneficial arrangements can instead continue in accordance with its constitutional framework.

This allows families to separate questions that are often treated as though they were the same:

Who legally owns the business?

Who manages the business?

Who exercises governance rights?

Who benefits economically from the business?

A Foundation can potentially remain the owner while appropriately qualified family members or professional executives manage the underlying company and a wider group of family members benefits economically in accordance with the Foundation’s arrangements.

The same principle may be applied to investment holding structures and other long-term family assets. Rather than deciding only who should inherit each individual asset, the family can establish a framework addressing governance, decision-making and economic benefit across generations.

Care is nevertheless required when describing DIFC Foundations as a means of “avoiding probate” or overriding inheritance rules. Whether an asset forms part of an individual’s estate depends upon its ownership, the validity of any prior transfer and the laws applicable to the relevant asset and individuals. International families should therefore consider succession on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis.

The principal benefits of DIFC Foundations

The principal benefits of DIFC Foundations arise from the combination of separate legal personality, continuity of ownership and flexible governance. For the right family and asset base, those characteristics can provide a more coherent framework for managing wealth than direct personal ownership.

Continuity of ownership

A Foundation exists separately from its Founder. Consequently, assets owned by the Foundation do not need to change legal ownership merely because the Founder dies.

For family businesses and other assets intended to be preserved over several generations, this can provide valuable continuity and reduce the risk of ownership becoming progressively fragmented.

Family governance

Successful succession planning involves more than deciding who receives an asset. Families also need to consider who will make decisions, how disagreements will be addressed, which family members should participate in management and how future generations should benefit.

A DIFC Foundation can formalise aspects of those arrangements within a legal structure. The Council, Guardian where relevant, constitutional documents and other governance provisions can establish a framework that continues beyond the Founder.

Separation of ownership and benefit

Because the Foundation owns its assets, family members can potentially benefit economically without becoming direct legal owners of each underlying asset.

For a family business, this can be particularly useful. Not every family member who should benefit financially from a successful business will necessarily be suited to becoming a shareholder involved in its governance or management.

Long-term governance flexibility

A Foundation can also provide a framework for anticipating change. Family circumstances, business interests and the capabilities of future generations will not remain static.

Well-designed constitutional arrangements can therefore address matters such as succession to governance roles, decision-making procedures, distributions, reserved powers and oversight mechanisms.

The objective is not to predict every future event. It is to create a structure sufficiently robust to continue operating when circumstances inevitably change.

Asset-protection considerations

The separation between a Foundation and its Founder can also be relevant to asset-protection planning. However, a DIFC Foundation should not be viewed as a mechanism for defeating existing creditors or legitimate claims.

The effectiveness of an asset-protection structure depends on matters including the timing and circumstances of asset transfers, applicable insolvency and creditor laws, the powers retained by the Founder and the jurisdictions connected with the relevant persons and property.

The appropriate objective is therefore to establish a robust long-term ownership and governance structure before difficulties arise, rather than attempting to transfer assets in response to an existing claim.

Potential disadvantages and limitations

A DIFC Foundation is not automatically the most appropriate structure simply because a family owns substantial wealth.

Establishment and ongoing administration create costs and responsibilities that may not be justified for relatively straightforward estates. The Foundation requires appropriate governance, record-keeping and compliance throughout its existence, and professional advisers or service providers may also be required depending on the structure.

There is also an important legal consequence to transferring an asset into a Foundation: the Foundation becomes its owner. A Founder considering such a transfer should therefore understand the distinction between retaining influence within an appropriately structured governance framework and continuing to own an asset personally.

International complexity can create further considerations. Other jurisdictions may not necessarily classify or tax a DIFC Foundation in the same way as the UAE. The residence of the Founder and Qualified Recipients, the location of assets and applicable tax, reporting, succession and matrimonial regimes may all be relevant.

Banking, investment and asset-transfer arrangements can also involve practical work beyond incorporating the Foundation itself.

For some families, a will, holding company, trust or another planning arrangement may achieve the intended objective more simply. A Foundation is most compelling where there is a genuine requirement for continuity of ownership, structured governance or multigenerational planning.

DIFC Foundations and family businesses

For entrepreneurial families, one of the most compelling uses of a DIFC Foundation can be the long-term ownership of a family business.

A successful Founder may initially own all or most of a company personally. That arrangement is straightforward during the Founder’s lifetime, but it can become considerably more complicated as ownership passes to children and grandchildren. Some family members may work within the business, while others may have neither the experience nor the desire to participate in its management.

A DIFC Foundation can potentially hold shares in the relevant company or holding structure, allowing ownership to remain consolidated at Foundation level. Family members can then benefit under the Foundation’s arrangements without each necessarily becoming a direct shareholder.

This creates the opportunity to distinguish between family membership and business management. Economic participation can be structured for a wider family group while management responsibilities remain with those best placed to exercise them.

For example, the Foundation might remain the long-term shareholder of a family holding company while the board of the underlying operating business includes family executives and appropriately qualified independent directors. Other family members may participate economically without becoming involved in operational decision-making.

The Foundation should not, however, be considered in isolation. Effective family business planning may also involve the constitutional arrangements of underlying companies, boards of directors, shareholder agreements, family constitutions, wills and other governance mechanisms.

The objective is to create a coherent system in which each element has a defined role.

Assets held through a DIFC Foundation

A DIFC Foundation has the legal capacity to own assets in its own name. Depending on the circumstances and applicable rules, assets held within a private wealth structure may include shares, investment interests, cash and certain real estate.

The fact that a Foundation has legal capacity to own property does not mean that every asset can automatically be transferred to it. The rules applicable to the particular asset must also permit the proposed ownership.

Family companies and holding structures

Shares in family businesses or holding companies are a natural area in which Foundation ownership may be considered.

Holding shares through the Foundation can potentially maintain consolidated ownership while allowing governance and economic participation to be addressed separately.

Before transferring shares, however, existing constitutional documents, shareholder agreements, financing arrangements and regulatory restrictions should be reviewed.

Dubai real estate

Where a family intends a DIFC Foundation to hold Dubai property, the eligibility of the property and proposed ownership structure should be established with reference to applicable Dubai Land Department requirements before a transfer is implemented.

The transfer itself may also have costs and procedural consequences that should be considered before the Foundation is established.

Investments and financial assets

Investment portfolios present different practical considerations. Banks, custodians and investment managers may require their own onboarding, KYC and beneficial ownership procedures before opening an account for a Foundation or accepting the transfer of an existing portfolio.

Families should therefore distinguish between the Foundation’s legal capacity to own an investment and the operational process required to place that investment within the structure.

International assets

Foreign assets require an additional layer of analysis. An asset may be capable of being owned by a DIFC Foundation under DIFC law while being treated differently for tax, regulatory or succession purposes in the jurisdiction where that asset is situated.

For international families, asset mapping is therefore an important part of establishing a Foundation. The question should not simply be what can the Foundation own?, but which assets should it own to achieve the family’s objectives?

UAE Corporate Tax and DIFC Foundations

The UAE Corporate Tax treatment of DIFC Foundations depends on the nature of the Foundation, its activities and whether it meets the conditions for any specific treatment available under the UAE Corporate Tax regime. As a DIFC Foundation has separate legal personality, its Corporate Tax position should be considered as part of the wider structuring analysis.

Importantly for private wealth structures, the UAE Corporate Tax regime contains specific provisions for qualifying Family Foundations.

Subject to meeting the relevant statutory conditions and obtaining approval from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), an eligible Family Foundation may apply to be treated as an Unincorporated Partnership for Corporate Tax purposes. Where approved, the Foundation is treated as fiscally transparent for UAE Corporate Tax purposes rather than being taxed as a separate juridical person.

To qualify for this treatment, a Family Foundation must satisfy prescribed conditions. These include requirements concerning its beneficiaries and principal activities, as well as restrictions on conducting business activities. The structure must also not have been established for the main or principal purpose of avoiding Corporate Tax.

Where this treatment is approved, the Foundation must submit an annual confirmation to the FTA that it continues to satisfy the qualifying conditions, rather than treating the initial election as a one-time step.

Eligibility should therefore be assessed by reference to the Foundation’s purpose, activities, beneficiaries and the nature of the assets it holds.

For international families, the UAE Corporate Tax position is only one part of the analysis. The tax residence of the Founder and those benefiting from the Foundation, the location of underlying assets and the way in which other jurisdictions classify the Foundation can all affect the overall tax treatment.

Depending on the jurisdictions involved, matters such as attribution rules, reporting obligations, inheritance or estate taxes and the taxation of income or distributions may also need to be considered.

The tax treatment of DIFC Foundations should therefore form part of the structuring process from the outset. For families with cross-border interests in particular, UAE Corporate Tax should be considered alongside the tax and legal treatment of the Foundation in each jurisdiction with a material connection to the structure.

DIFC Foundation compared with a trust

The fundamental distinction between a DIFC Foundation and a conventional trust concerns legal structure and ownership.

Feature DIFC Foundation Conventional trust Legal structure Separate legal person Generally a legal relationship rather than a separate legal person Ownership of assets Foundation owns its assets Trustees generally hold legal title Shareholders None None Governance Council Trustees Constitutional framework Charter and By-laws Trust instrument Founder Founder Settlor Persons who may benefit Qualified Recipients Beneficiaries Oversight Guardian where applicable May include protector or other oversight mechanisms Continuity Foundation continues as the asset-owning entity Trust property continues to be administered under the trust Tax treatment Depends on structure and relevant jurisdictions Depends on structure and relevant jurisdictions

For some Founders, the Foundation model can feel more familiar because there is an identifiable legal entity that owns the assets and a Council responsible for governance. Families from civil-law jurisdictions may also be more accustomed to legal entities than to the division between legal and beneficial ownership associated with common-law trusts.

This does not mean that a DIFC Foundation is inherently preferable to a trust. Trusts remain highly sophisticated and flexible wealth-planning structures.

The appropriate choice depends upon the family’s objectives, tax residence, assets, jurisdictions, governance requirements and succession strategy.

In some cases, the answer may involve neither structure in isolation. International wealth planning frequently requires several legal tools to perform different functions within an overall structure.

DIFC and ADGM Foundations

The UAE offers more than one foundation regime, with both the DIFC and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) providing legal frameworks that may be relevant to private wealth and succession planning.

Although the structures share certain broad characteristics, the choice between them should not be made simply on the basis that both are UAE foundations.

The applicable legal framework, governance requirements, assets to be held, service-provider arrangements, family circumstances and practical administration of the structure should all be considered.

For a family already holding substantial interests in Dubai, the DIFC may have particular practical relevance. Other families may have circumstances that make an ADGM structure worthy of consideration.

The appropriate jurisdiction should therefore follow the structuring analysis rather than precede it.

Establishing a DIFC Foundation

The process of establishing a DIFC Foundation should begin with defining what the structure is intended to achieve. Incorporation is an important step, but the quality of the resulting structure depends heavily on the planning undertaken before the application is submitted.

Defining the objectives

The starting point is to establish why the Foundation is required.

The objectives might include preserving ownership of a family business, establishing succession arrangements, creating governance around investment wealth, holding particular UAE assets or developing a structure capable of supporting several generations of a family.

Those objectives influence almost every subsequent decision.

Mapping the assets

The proposed assets should then be identified and assessed.

This involves determining not only whether the Foundation is legally capable of owning an asset but whether the transfer is appropriate from a tax, regulatory, succession and practical perspective.

Existing ownership arrangements, financing, shareholder restrictions, transfer costs and foreign-law considerations may all be relevant.

Designing the governance framework

The Founder must consider who should serve on the Council, whether and how a Guardian should participate, who may benefit and what powers should be reserved.

The governance arrangements should also anticipate what happens following death, incapacity or changes within the family.

Preparing the constitutional documents

The Foundation’s Charter and By-laws translate the intended structure into a legal and governance framework.

Their drafting deserves particular attention where substantial family wealth or a family business is involved because those documents may continue to govern the structure long after the Founder is no longer able to explain what was intended.

Incorporation and regulatory requirements

The required incorporation documents and information are submitted as part of the establishment process, together with the relevant due-diligence and regulatory information.

The precise requirements depend upon the structure and the persons involved.

Funding and transferring assets

Incorporating the Foundation does not, by itself, place the family’s existing assets within it.

Shares, investments, property or other assets intended to be held by the Foundation must be validly transferred or contributed, taking account of the legal and procedural requirements applicable to each asset.

This distinction is particularly important in succession planning: establishing a Foundation without implementing the intended asset transfers may leave the underlying planning incomplete.

Ongoing administration

Establishment also brings continuing responsibilities. Appropriate accounting records, governance, compliance and regulatory requirements need to be maintained throughout the life of the Foundation.

Council decisions should be properly documented and the structure periodically reviewed as family circumstances, assets, laws and tax rules change.

DIFC Foundation costs

The cost of establishing and maintaining a DIFC Foundation should be considered in the context of the assets and planning objectives involved.

The overall cost can include DIFC registration and regulatory fees, professional establishment and legal drafting costs, registered office or Registered Agent services where applicable, and fees associated with professional Council members, Guardians or other service providers where these are used.

There may also be costs that arise outside the Foundation itself. Transferring shares, property or investment assets can involve professional fees, registration costs or other charges. Banks and investment providers may have separate onboarding or account requirements.

Ongoing expenditure can include annual registration or administration costs, accounting and tax compliance, governance support and professional fiduciary or administrative services.

For that reason, the relevant comparison is not simply the initial incorporation fee. A family should understand both the cost of establishing the Foundation and the cost of operating it properly over time.

Where a structure is intended to own a substantial family business or significant multigenerational wealth, those costs may be proportionate to the governance and succession benefits being sought. For simpler estates, they may indicate that a less complex planning solution is more appropriate.

When a DIFC Foundation may be appropriate

A DIFC Foundation may be appropriate where an individual or family wants to create continuity around significant assets, establish a formal governance framework or address the complications that can arise when directly owned assets pass between generations.

Typical circumstances may include:

ownership of a substantial family business;

significant investment assets;

internationally mobile family members;

UAE-based assets;

an approaching generational transition;

a desire to keep ownership of particular assets consolidated;

a need to separate economic participation from management; or

a requirement for a governance structure capable of continuing beyond the Founder.

A Foundation may be particularly valuable where ownership, management and economic benefit should no longer sit with exactly the same people. That is frequently the position as an entrepreneurial family moves from Founder-led wealth to multigenerational wealth.

A Foundation will not be necessary in every case. Where assets and succession objectives are relatively straightforward, a will, company or another planning arrangement may achieve the desired outcome more efficiently.

The costs and continuing responsibilities associated with a Foundation should be justified by a genuine governance, ownership or succession need.

For that reason, the more useful question is not whether DIFC Foundations are “better” than alternative structures. It is whether a Foundation provides the most appropriate legal architecture for the family’s particular wealth, relationships and long-term objectives.

Building a long-term framework for family wealth

DIFC Foundations have become an important part of the UAE’s private wealth and succession planning landscape because they offer something more sophisticated than a mechanism for holding assets.

Properly structured, a Foundation can create continuity of ownership while establishing a legal framework for how family wealth is governed and how future generations may benefit from it.

That can be particularly valuable for entrepreneurial families. The structure allows questions of ownership, management and economic benefit to be considered separately, helping a family move from arrangements centred on one Founder towards governance capable of supporting several generations.

The effectiveness of any Foundation ultimately depends upon its design. The family’s assets, succession objectives, governance requirements, UAE Corporate Tax position and connections with other jurisdictions should be considered together rather than in isolation.

At Cavenwell, the establishment of a DIFC Foundation therefore begins with understanding what the family is trying to achieve. The appropriate assets, governance arrangements, constitutional framework and cross-border considerations can then be addressed as parts of the same planning exercise rather than as separate decisions.

Incorporating the Foundation is only one part of that process. The more important objective is to create a structure capable of owning and administering family wealth effectively after incorporation and, where intended, across generations.

For families considering the UAE as part of their long-term wealth planning, a carefully structured DIFC Foundation can provide an enduring framework through which ownership, governance and succession are approached as parts of the same strategy.

FAQS

Can a DIFC Foundation own Dubai property?

A DIFC Foundation has legal capacity to own property, but the ability to hold a particular Dubai property depends on the rules applicable to that property and the proposed ownership structure. Dubai Land Department requirements should therefore be considered before implementing a transfer.

Can a DIFC Foundation own shares in a company?

A Foundation can potentially hold shares in companies and holding structures. This is one of the reasons Foundations may be considered for family-business succession. Existing shareholder agreements, constitutional documents, financing arrangements and regulatory restrictions should be reviewed before shares are transferred.

Does a DIFC Foundation need a Guardian?

A Guardian is required in certain circumstances under the applicable DIFC Foundations framework and may also be incorporated into the governance arrangements in other cases. Whether one is required or desirable should be considered when the Foundation’s purpose and governance structure are designed.

Can a DIFC Foundation open a bank account?

A Foundation can generally enter into banking relationships in its own capacity, subject to the policies and onboarding requirements of the relevant financial institution. Banks will typically require information concerning the Foundation, its governance, relevant persons, source of wealth and source of funds.

Is a DIFC Foundation tax free?

It should not simply be assumed that a DIFC Foundation is “tax free”. Its UAE Corporate Tax treatment depends on its circumstances. Qualifying Family Foundations may be able to apply for treatment as an Unincorporated Partnership for UAE Corporate Tax purposes, subject to the statutory requirements and approval process.

International families must also consider how other relevant jurisdictions treat the Foundation, its income and any benefits or distributions.

How long does it take to establish a DIFC Foundation?

The overall timeframe depends on the complexity of the structure, completion of due diligence and documentation, regulatory processing and the arrangements required for the assets concerned.

It is also important to distinguish between incorporating the Foundation and fully implementing the structure. Transferring property, company shares or investment portfolios and establishing banking relationships can extend beyond the incorporation process itself.

How much does a DIFC Foundation cost?

The total cost depends on the structure and services required. It can include establishment and registration fees, constitutional drafting, registered-office or Registered Agent services where applicable, professional governance services and ongoing accounting, tax and administration.

Asset transfers can generate additional costs. Current fees should therefore be confirmed when the structure is being planned rather than relying on historic figures.

What happens when the Founder dies?

The Foundation has separate legal personality and continues to exist following the Founder’s death. Assets validly owned by the Foundation remain owned by the Foundation rather than changing ownership simply because the Founder has died, and its constitutional and governance arrangements determine how it continues to operate, subject to applicable law.

Is a DIFC Foundation better than a trust?

Neither structure is inherently better. A Foundation provides a separate legal entity that owns its assets and is governed by a Council, whereas a conventional trust generally involves trustees holding legal title to assets under a fiduciary arrangement.

The appropriate structure depends on the family’s assets, objectives, tax residence, relevant jurisdictions, succession requirements and preferred governance model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.