Expanding Horizons: Berkley In The UAE

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM.
Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus.
Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations.
Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
Berkley Ltd is expanding its international presence through a strategic partnership that connects Cyprus with Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE market. The firm offers specialized cross-border solutions for High Net Worth Individuals and corporate groups, including tax navigation, international structure management, and ADGM establishment services. Their on-the-ground expertise ensures efficient and compliant business expansion between European and Middle Eastern markets.
Kyriakos Tramountanellis’s articles from CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular:
within Wealth Management topic(s)
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular:
within Wealth Management, Law Department Performance and Intellectual Property topic(s)
with Finance and Tax Executives
We are thrilled to highlight our growing international footprint in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE! Through our strategic partnership with Berkley Ltd, we are bridging the gap between Cyprus and the Middle East, offering High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and corporate groups seamless cross-border solutions.
Whether it’s navigating complex tax landscapes, managing international structures, or establishing a presence in the ADGM, our team is on the ground to provide the face-to-face expertise that modern business demands. Together, we’re ensuring that your expansion into the UAE is as efficient and compliant as your operations in Europe.
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