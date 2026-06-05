Expanding Horizons: Berkley In The UAE

We are thrilled to highlight our growing international footprint in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE! Through our strategic partnership with Berkley Ltd, we are bridging the gap between Cyprus and the Middle East, offering High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and corporate groups seamless cross-border solutions.

Whether it’s navigating complex tax landscapes, managing international structures, or establishing a presence in the ADGM, our team is on the ground to provide the face-to-face expertise that modern business demands. Together, we’re ensuring that your expansion into the UAE is as efficient and compliant as your operations in Europe.