Beyond Succession: Preparing The Next Generation Of Family Leaders

This is Part three of our three-part series for family offices and family businesses in the Middle East.

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This is Part three of our three-part series for family offices and family businesses in the Middle East.

In the first article in this series, Middle East Family Office Succession & Probate Risk we explored how continuity planning can help protect a family office against disruption.

The second article, Governance Beyond Structure: Councils, Charters & Decisions considered how governance frameworks can support effective decision-making as ownership and leadership become more dispersed across generations.

Both are fundamental to building resilient family enterprises, but our third article in the series poses arguably the most important question:

How are the people who will eventually assume responsibility for the family's wealth, businesses and legacy being prepared for the role?

For wealthy families in the Middle East, the concern is often not whether wealth can be transferred, but whether the values, discipline, relationships and entrepreneurial spirit that created it in the first place will endure. As families become increasingly international – with businesses, investments and residences spanning multiple jurisdictions – succession moves beyond transferring ownership to developing stewards who can safeguard both the family's heritage and its future ambitions.

Why stewardship matters in family office succession planning

While legal structures are essential for transferring ownership, and governance frameworks are important for establishing decision-making mechanisms, neither can deliver the leadership skills required to balance opportunity with long-term family priorities.

Such capability is developed through structured exposure to governance issues, relationships cultivated with trusted advisers, and a deep understanding of the responsibilities that accompany ownership.

Over time, insufficient preparation can lead to reduced engagement, weaker decision-making and increasing dependence on external advisers. Developing stewardship therefore becomes not only a succession consideration but an important governance priority.

Preparing the next generation for family office leadership

Many of today's leading family offices across the Middle East are reaching an important stage in their evolution. Often built upon successful family businesses and supported by strong family reputations developed over generations, these enterprises are becoming increasingly complex.

Founders often remain actively involved while younger generations are educated internationally, pursue careers beyond the family business or divide their time between centres such as Dubai, Riyadh, London, Geneva, Singapore and New York.

At the same time, family wealth has become increasingly diversified across operating businesses, private investments, real estate and philanthropic activities, often within larger family group structures spanning multiple jurisdictions. As a result, families must balance long-established values and traditions with the realities of a more global and interconnected world.

Not every family member will choose the same path. Some may lead operating businesses, others may oversee investment portfolios or philanthropic initiatives, some will contribute primarily through governance, and others may choose another path entirely.

The objective is not to create cookie-cutter successors, but to ensure that everyone who needs it is given the opportunity to develop the knowledge, perspective and confidence required for their individual role, while preserving the shared purpose of the family.

Stewardship is therefore not a single event marked by succession- it is an ongoing process that ideally begins long before formal leadership transitions take place and continues throughout the development of each generation.

Preparing future family leaders as well as successors

As well as creating opportunities to deepen their understanding of governance, fiduciary responsibility, investment oversight, family business strategy, philanthropy and the effective use of professional advisers, future stewards need to develop their own Principal capabilities.

They should be given opportunities to observe established family leaders as they navigate difficult decisions, manage differing perspectives and balance commercial objectives with long-term family interests. These capabilities are learned through sustained participation, observation and experience gathered over many years.

Succession is not simply about preparing future owners, it is about preparing future leaders who can preserve the family's values, reputation and long-term vision while guiding the enterprise through challenges and opportunities.

There are three distinct phases in this learning journey:

Phase 1: Education

Preparing future stewards requires a structured and progressive approach. The process often begins with education, helping younger family members understand not only financial structures, but also how the family's wealth was created, the values that underpin it, the purpose of the family office and the governance arrangements that support long-term decision-making. This may include developing an understanding of financial reporting, ownership structures, family constitutions and the principles that guide investment and philanthropic activities.

Phase 2: Experience

As understanding develops, education should be complemented by practical experience. This can include observing family council meetings, attending board or investment committee discussions, participating in philanthropic initiatives and building relationships with trusted advisers. Exposure to governance in practice provides valuable context, helping future leaders understand how complex decisions are evaluated and implemented while developing commercial perspective in a supportive environment.

Phase 3: Delegation

Responsibility should grow alongside experience, allowing capability and confidence to develop progressively rather than through a sudden transition. Leading family initiatives, overseeing defined investment allocations, serving on subsidiary boards or chairing next-generation committees can all provide opportunities to apply knowledge in practice while receiving guidance from more experienced family members and advisers.

Questions family office principals should ask about succession

For principals and family office directors, a useful starting point is to consider the following questions:

Could future leaders explain not only what the family owns, but how that wealth was built, protected and intended to benefit subsequent generations?

Are they developing meaningful relationships with the advisers who support the family office?

Have they observed governance and decision-making before being expected to participate in it?

Is responsibility being introduced progressively through practical experience rather than a sudden transition?

Have they demonstrated the ability to balance individual interests with the long-term interests of the family as a whole?

Would they be confident representing the family's values, reputation and legacy when faced with complex decisions?

Creating a multi-generational family enterprise

As family offices across the Middle East continue to evolve from founder-led enterprises into institutions designed to serve multiple generations, the focus must shift from preserving assets to preserving the capability to manage them wisely.

Succession planning provides resilience, governance establishes the framework for effective decision-making, and stewardship ensures there are capable individuals prepared to lead, make considered decisions and safeguard the family's long-term interests.

Throughout this series, we have explored these three interconnected disciplines because each depends upon the others. Legal structures can preserve ownership and governance can provide stability, but neither can replace the thoughtful preparation of future family leaders.

Families that invest in all three are better placed to preserve not only their wealth, but also the entrepreneurial spirit and shared values that created it in the first place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.