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19 August 2026

Another One Falls: Somalia TPS Terminates As USCIS Issues Ukraine And Sudan Notices

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USCIS has announced critical updates affecting Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries from Somalia, Sudan, and Ukraine, with immediate termination of work authorization for Somali nationals and uncertain futures for other designations. Employers face urgent compliance requirements to reverify affected employees and navigate complex documentation procedures as most TPS designations face termination under the current administration.
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On August 14, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released three key updates for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries and their employers. As expected, USCIS announced the final termination date for TPS for Somalia, as a District Court Judge has lifted the pause on the planned termination. At the same time, USCIS reminded the public that TPS designations for Sudan and Ukraine are currently set to terminate on October 19, 2026 and extended work authorization through that date. While USCIS clearly signaled the current expiration date, it provided no indication regarding whether either designation will be extended, redesignated, or formally terminated, leaving employers to continue workforce planning in an uncertain environment.

Somalia

On Friday, August 14, 2026, Judge Allison Burroughs of the District of Massachusetts issued an Order lifting the administrative stay that prevented USCIS from implementing the termination of TPS for Somalia. Soon thereafter, USCIS issued a notice stating:

Forms I-766, Employment Authorization Document, (EADs) with category A12 or C19 issued to TPS Somalia beneficiaries are no longer valid. Employers must reverify TPS Somalia beneficiaries who presented these EADs and cannot continue employing a person who does not provide proof of current employment authorization.

As such, employers must identify and reverify affected employees. Specifically they must request proof of continuing work authorization, and document such work authorization if it is presented. If no evidence of continuing work authorization is presented, employers should follow their normal procedures for employees who cannot satisfy Form I-9 requirements, including suspension and termination.

Ukraine and Sudan

Similar to El Salvador, USCIS has not indicated whether it will be extending TPS designations for Sudan and Ukraine.

Update Expiring EADs

In the interim, USCIS has extended all TPS-based EADs for Sudanese and Ukrainian nationals through October 19, 2026. Instead of an automatic extension (which requires no presentation of documents) USCIS announced that affected employees must present an EAD and an Individual Notice to have their work authorization extended. Such notice, similar to that announced for El Salvador, is being mailed to impacted beneficiaries and where possible will be shared electronically through the beneficiary’s myUSCIS account.

The notices for Sudan or Ukraine, are similar to those issued to Salvadorans, (Ukraine) shown below:

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Sudanese nationals who present an A12 or C19 EAD bearing expiration dates of either April 19, 2025; June 30, 2024; Dec. 31, 2022; Oct. 4, 2021; Jan. 4, 2021; Jan. 2, 2020; April 2, 2019; Nov. 2, 2018; or Nov. 2, 2017 along with the Individual Notice will have their work authorization extended through October 19, 2026.

Ukrainians who present an A12 or C19 EAD bearing expiration dates of either April 19, 2025 or October 19, 2023 along with the Individual Notice will have their work authorization extended through October 19, 2026.

TPS Termination Recap

The current administration has terminated most TPS designations. Following Friday’s update, only four TPS designations remain active: El Salvador, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine. The Sudan and Ukraine designations remain in effect through October 19, 2026, and their status beyond that date remains uncertain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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