The Visa Bond Program Becomes Permanent: Considerations For Employers And Business Travelers

U.S. immigration agencies have issued a series of rules, proclamations, and guidance over the past year that impact visa processing and travel for foreign nationals. One such measure began as an experiment and has now become an important piece of U.S. visa processing. On Aug. 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) published a final rule, “Visas: Visa Bond Program,” making the visa bond framework DOS began piloting in August 2025 permanent. The final rule took effect the same day it was published.

For companies that send personnel to the United States for meetings, conferences, training, and short-term projects — and for the individuals who make those trips — the shift from pilot to permanent program is more than a bureaucratic footnote. Refundable cash bonds of up to $20,000 are now an enduring feature of the B-1/B-2 landscape for travelers from designated countries, which raises planning considerations that employers should consider building into their global mobility strategies.

From Pilot to Permanent Program

DOS’ authority for the program is not new. Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) has long authorized consular officers to require a visitor visa applicant who is otherwise eligible for a visa to post a bond to help confirm that the traveler maintains status and departs the United States as required. For decades, as a matter of policy, consular officers were not instructed to exercise that authority. The 2025 temporary final rule launched a 12-month pilot to test whether a bond requirement could be administered at scale and whether it would meaningfully affect compliance.

DOS concluded that it could and did. According to the final rule, the pilot generated data suggesting that visa bonds are an effective tool for encouraging compliance, and DOS has determined that a permanent program is operationally feasible. The rule amends 22 CFR Part 41 to institutionalize the program and situates it within the broader enforcement priorities articulated in Executive Order 14159, which directs the Treasury Department, working with DOS and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to establish a system for administering bonds required under the INA. In short, what was a one-year test has become a standing rule.

Who May Be Required to Post a Bond

The program reaches a defined population. It applies to applicants for B-1 (business visitor) and B-2 (tourist) visas who are nationals of countries DOS has designated based on a combination of factors: high visa overstay rates, deficient information sharing, insufficient identity verification and criminal-records infrastructure, and shortcomings in screening, vetting, and the security of travel and civil documents. Countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program are not included, and designation is not automatic even when a country meets the stated criteria — DOS has reserved flexibility over which countries it lists.

Notably, although the underlying statute would also permit bonds for certain student (F) visa applicants, DOS has limited the permanent program to B-1/B-2 applicants. Its stated rationale is that the authorized period of stay for visitors is fixed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the port of entry and is comparatively short, which makes the bond mechanism easier to administer and monitor. Still, employers may wish to treat that limitation as a current design choice rather than a permanent boundary, particularly given that DOS has the authority to adjust the program’s contours over time.

The list of covered countries lives on DOS’ site, rather than in the regulation itself. DOS will announce covered countries at least 15 days before the program takes effect in a given country, and it may revise the list on a rolling basis — additions carry a 15-day lead time, while removals take effect immediately. Nationals who were already subject to a bond requirement under the pilot continue to be subject to it under the permanent program as of the effective date, so there is no gap or reset for travelers already included on the pilot list.

How Much, and How the Amount Is Set

Under the permanent program, a covered applicant may be required to post a bond of up to $20,000, with the consular officer selecting from three fixed levels — $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000 — based on the applicant’s individual circumstances. These amounts are higher than they were during the pilot.

The rule gives consular officers a default and a framework rather than open-ended discretion. Officers are expected to set the bond at $15,000 in ordinary cases. The amount drops to $10,000 where the officer believes the applicant could not afford $15,000 yet would remain able to fund the intended trip, and it rises to $20,000 where the applicant’s circumstances — including the nature and extent of the applicant’s ties to the United States — suggest that $15,000 would not be sufficient to ensure a timely departure. DOS also built in an inflation mechanism: beginning Oct. 1, 2027, and every seven years thereafter, the $20,000 ceiling will adjust automatically based on the Consumer Price Index, rounded up to the nearest $1,000.

Payment, Travel Limits, and Refunds

Bonds are administered through a Treasury-operated payment platform, with funds held at a U.S. financial institution acting as the government’s agent. Payment must be made electronically and in U.S. dollars for the full amount. The applicant bears any exchange costs, card-processing fees, or cross-border transfer limitations — practical frictions that may matter when a five-figure sum must clear from abroad on a compressed timeline. No interest accrues on a posted bond.

A visa issued to a bonded traveler carries an annotation reflecting the bond and comes with meaningful limits. Depending on visa reciprocity, the visa may be valid for three months single entry, three months multiple entry, or up to 12 months multiple entry. Notably, a bonded traveler may only enter and depart the United States through commercial airports of entry, including CBP Preclearance locations — land and sea ports are off limits. Travel to a contiguous territory after admission is possible under the automatic revalidation rules, but the traveler’s ultimate departure abroad must occur through a commercial U.S. airport so the system can confirm the departure.

The bond is fully refundable when the traveler complies. In general terms, the bond is cancelled and the principal returned when the traveler departs on time through a commercial airport and otherwise satisfies the conditions of the visa, or when the visa expires without the traveler having arrived in the United States. Refunds go back to the original form of payment, without interest, and may be subject to offset through the Treasury Offset Program for unrelated debts.

Breach and Forfeiture

Travelers may find themselves surprised at the provisions governing forfeiture. A bonded traveler forfeits the entire bond amount upon a substantial violation of its terms. Beyond the obvious trigger — remaining in the United States past the authorized period of stay — the rule identifies several others that may warrant close attention. Filing an untimely request to extend or change status is a violation, as is failing to depart within 10 days after a timely extension or change-of-status request is denied. Additionally, filing for asylum or another form of humanitarian protection on Form I-589 is expressly treated as a breach that forfeits the bond.

Equally important is a subtler point about extension and change-of-status filings. While filing a timely extension or change-of-status request is not itself a breach, the rule states that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may treat the existence of a visa bond as a negative discretionary factor when it adjudicates that request. In practice, a bonded B-1/B-2 traveler who hopes to change status after arriving in the United States may face both a financial cliff if a filing is untimely and a discretionary headwind even when it is timely.

The mechanics of enforcement run through DHS. An automated review may flag a preliminary finding of noncompliance, but DHS will make the final breach determination under 8 CFR 103.6(c)(3) and notify the obligor in writing. Appeal rights are governed by 8 CFR 103.3 and the associated bond forms.

Waivers

The final rule does not create a formal waiver application, and travelers may be unable to count on one. Because DOS assumes every applicant would prefer not to post a bond, there is no process to request a waiver on an individual basis. Consular officers may recommend a waiver only in narrow circumstances — such as travel by U.S. government employees or urgent humanitarian needs — and the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs (or a designee) retains discretion to waive the requirement for an individual, a category of applicants, or an entire country where doing so would not be contrary to the national interest.

Practical Considerations for Employers and Travelers

For global employers, the permanent program reframes routine visitor travel from designated countries as a matter that requires advance planning and budgeting. Companies that rely on B-1 business visitors from affected countries may wish to confirm each traveler’s nationality against the current DOS list prior to scheduling a consular appointment. Impacted employers should also consider setting aside a five-figure cash outlay per traveler and accounting for the time it takes to fund and clear an electronic payment from abroad. Where short-term visitor travel is business-critical, employers may wish to evaluate whether an alternative visa classification is a better fit than a bonded B-1 for the individual and the assignment.

Travelers themselves should understand the compliance stakes before they board a flight. The refund depends on strict adherence to the visa’s terms, departure through a commercial airport, and — above all — timely departure or a properly filed, timely extension. The provisions treating an untimely filing, a post-denial overstay, or an asylum application as forfeiture events mean that decisions made after arrival might cost the full bond.

The Bigger Picture

The Visa Bond Program is part of a broader enforcement posture taking shape across DOS, DHS, CBP, and USCIS through rulemaking, proclamations, policy memoranda, and adjudication practice. The country list may change; the bond ceiling will rise with inflation; and DOS has left itself room to adjust the program’s scope. Employers and foreign nationals should therefore consider treating global mobility planning as dynamic. Accordingly, they may wish to revisit relevant travel strategies as designations shift and should consider building the possibility of a bond requirement into timelines and budgets, rather than confronting it at the consular window.