USCIS’s New Adjustment Of Status Memo: What Does It All Mean?

A new USCIS policy memorandum (PM-602-0199) on adjustment of status applications has generated confusion, alarming headlines, and understandable concern, as it purports to limit the process for applying...

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A new USCIS policy memorandum (PM-602-0199) on adjustment of status applications has generated confusion, alarming headlines, and understandable concern, as it purports to limit the process for applying for permanent residence inside the United States. It is important to note that the memo does not eliminate adjustment of status or automatically require applicants to leave the United States. Here is what the policy says, what it may mean in practice, and where significant uncertainty remains.

What does “adjustment of status” mean? Adjustment of status is the process that allows eligible individuals already in the United States to apply for permanent residence (a green card) without traveling abroad for immigrant visa processing at a U.S. embassy or consulate. For decades, it has been a standard pathway for employment-based applicants (such as H-1B and L-1 workers), family-based applicants, and humanitarian applicants (such as individuals who have been granted asylum). This is a well-established process and legal pathway to obtain permanent residence, and it has been a part of the Immigration and Nationality Act since its inception in 1952.

What did USCIS actually announce? Last week, USCIS wrote Policy Memorandum PM-602-0199, stating that adjustment of status is a discretionary benefit and that consular processing abroad should be regarded as the ordinary route to permanent residence. The memo reminds officers that they must weigh both favorable and adverse factors when deciding whether to approve an adjustment application.

Why are people concerned? Much of the concern stems from the memo’s description of adjustment of status as “extraordinary relief” and its emphasis that applicants are not automatically entitled to approval. Online discussion quickly interpreted this as a sign that USCIS intended to require applicants to complete green card processing abroad. Some media reports went further and suggested that all applicants would now be required to leave the United States. The memo itself does not impose any such blanket rule.

Does this mean adjustment of status is ending? No. Despite sensational headlines and social media commentary, adjustment of status remains legally available. USCIS did not eliminate the process, revoke the statute, or prohibit applicants from filing Form I-485. The memo addresses how adjudicators should evaluate whether to exercise discretion favorably in a given case.

Are H-1B and L-1 visa holders still protected by dual intent? Yes. The memo expressly acknowledges that applying for adjustment of status is not inherently inconsistent with maintaining dual-intent classifications such as H-1B or L-1. That distinction is important because dual-intent categories already permit individuals to pursue permanent residence while remaining in temporary nonimmigrant status. USCIS may apply heightened scrutiny more heavily to applicants in non-dual-intent categories, such as tourists or some students, but that remains uncertain.

Could pending I-485 applications be affected? Possibly, but USCIS has not yet provided clear implementation guidance. One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether the memo will materially affect applications already pending with the agency. USCIS has not indicated whether existing cases will be reviewed differently, whether Requests for Evidence (RFEs) will increase, or whether certain case types will be affected more than others.

What should I do if I have a pending green card application (Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status)? Do not panic, but do prepare. The memo states that USCIS officers should evaluate the “totality of the circumstances” when deciding whether a favorable exercise of discretion is warranted. In practical terms, applicants should begin gathering evidence of positive equities, such as long-term residence in the United States, family ties, community involvement, and other indicators of good moral character. Applicants should also be prepared to address any potential adverse factors, which may include failure to maintain status, misrepresentation to government authorities, unauthorized employment, or similar concerns.

Based on preliminary reports from around the country, it appears that USCIS is asking several additional questions at adjustment of status interviews already: (1) why the applicant applied for adjustment of status rather than consular processing; (2) whether there are any factors that prevented them from applying for consular processing; and (3) if the applicant had a lapse in immigration status, why they didn’t return to their home country once the period of authorized stay expired.

Is it still safe to travel on advance parole? At this point, the answer is unclear. Until USCIS provides additional guidance, it may be prudent to avoid travel on advance parole where possible. At present, we generally recommend that adjustment applicants travel only if they hold valid H-1B/H-4 or L-1/L-2 status, which remain the limited circumstances in which green card applicants may travel without relying on advance parole.

Does this policy change immigration law? No. A Policy Memo is internal agency guidance. This is not a new regulation, nor is it a change in the law, which would require an act of Congress. Individuals who are statutorily eligible for adjustment of status remain eligible to apply. What may change is how aggressively USCIS exercises its discretionary authority during adjudication, so applicants should be prepared to present strong positive equities.

Should applicants avoid filing adjustment of status applications right now? Not necessarily. For many applicants, adjustment of status still offers significant advantages, including work authorization and the ability to remain in the United States while the case is pending. That said, the decision should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, particularly for individuals who may have one or more potential adverse factors.

What happens next? The central issue right now is uncertainty. We still do not know:

How officers will apply discretionary standards

Which factors will carry the most weight

Whether certain visa categories will be treated differently

How pending applications will be handled

Whether litigation may challenge aspects of the policy

The new USCIS memorandum is significant, adjustment of status remains available. Eligible applicants may still file. Dual-intent visa holders continue to retain important protections. What has changed is that USCIS officers now have clearer direction to apply broader discretionary review when evaluating cases. For applicants with strong immigration histories, well-documented filings, and legitimate pathways to permanent residence, the process remains viable, even if it may become more demanding.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.