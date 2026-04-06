FIFA World Cup 2026™: Your Guide To U.S. Visas And Travel

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026" has officially begun, and with it comes a once-in-a-generation moment for the United States. For the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams and span across North America, with the U.S. hosting the majority of matches. Millions of fans from around the globe are expected to travel to experience the energy, culture, and excitement that only the World Cup can deliver.

Whether you're planning to cheer from the stands, support your national team, or simply be part of the atmosphere, one thing is certain: preparation is key, especially when it comes to U.S. immigration and visa requirements.

Who Needs a Visa to Attend the World Cup?

Your travel requirements depend on your nationality:

Visa Waiver Program (VWP) Travelers: Citizens of participating countries can travel to the U.S. without a visa but must submit and obtain an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) registration prior to departure and receive approval before boarding. Travelers admitted under ESTA should also be prepared to confirm their admission status electronically through their I-94 record, which reflects the category and duration of their stay.

Citizens of participating countries can travel to the U.S. without a visa but must submit and obtain an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) registration prior to departure and receive approval before boarding. Travelers admitted under ESTA should also be prepared to confirm their admission status electronically through their I-94 record, which reflects the category and duration of their stay. Canadian and Bermudan Citizens: Normally are visa exempt to visit the U.S., but as noted above, must have a registration document (e.g., I-94) if remaining in the U.S. for more than 30 days.

Normally are visa exempt to visit the U.S., but as noted above, must have a registration document (e.g., I-94) if remaining in the U.S. for more than 30 days. All Other Travelers: Will need a B1/B2, B1/B2/BCC (border crossing card), BCC, B1, or B2 visitor visa to attend the World Cup. Upon issuance, the visa will be placed in the traveler's passport (visa foil), and individuals should also carry proof of their I-94 admission record.

For athletes, coaches, and essential team personnel, different visa categories apply including P-1 visas for internationally recognized athletes and teams, O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary ability and B-1 visas for certain business-related roles (e.g., media or support staff).

Carry Your Status Documents

Due to the enforcement of the registration rules, it is critical that foreign nationals "carry" their qualifying registration documents while in the U.S. The failure to carry your documents is a Class B federal misdemeanor (up to $5,000.00 fine/30 days jail). This requirement applies to those 18 years of age or older . Usually, the registration requirement will be satisfied by a valid I-94 admission record issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at ports of entry, which must be downloaded from the CBP website post entry to the U.S. https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/home For those visiting the U.S. from Visa Waiver Program countries, they must also download and carry their I-94 on their person like a driver's license to document their legal status when 18 years of age or older. Visa exempt Canadians visitors must carry an I-94 admission record if remaining in the U.S. for more than 30 days post-entry to the U.S.

What Do You Need to Apply?

To begin your visa application, you'll typically need:

A valid passport (usually valid for at least 6 months beyond your stay)

A completed DS-160 visa application form

A recent passport-style photograph

Payment of the visa application fee

Supporting documents (such as travel itinerary, proof of ties to your home country, and, if available, your World Cup match tickets)

If you've already secured tickets, keep them handy; they may help demonstrate the purpose of your visit.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for a U.S. Visa

Complete the DS-160 Form: Fill out the online application and upload your photo. Pay the Visa Fee: Fees vary depending on visa type but are required before scheduling your interview. Schedule Your Visa Interview: Choose a U.S. embassy or consulate in your country of residence. Attend Your Interview: A consular officer will determine your eligibility based on your application and supporting documents. Wait for Processing: If approved, your visa will be issued and returned with your passport.

Timeline: When Should You Apply?

The short answer: as early as possible.

Visa wait times can vary significantly depending on your country. In some regions, interview appointments may be backlogged for months. With millions expected to travel for the tournament, delays are likely to increase as 2026 approaches.

Applying early gives you flexibility (and peace of mind).

Faster Interviews for World Cup Fans: What You Should Know

There's good news for ticket holders. The U.S. government, in collaboration with FIFA, has introduced the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS).

This system allows fans who have purchased official World Cup tickets, and opt into the FIFA PASS program, to access priority visa interview appointments ahead of the tournament.

This is particularly helpful for applicants in countries where visa interview wait times are typically long. Early reports and program design suggest that applicants traveling specifically for the World Cup may experience significantly shorter wait times for interviews compared to standard applicants.

However, it's important to note a faster interview does not guarantee visa approval and applicants must still meet eligibility requirements and pass security screening.

What If You Have Immigration Issues?

Some travelers may face "inadmissibility" due to past visa overstays, immigration violations, or criminal history. In these cases, a 212(d)(3) waiver may allow temporary entry into the U.S.

This process involves demonstrating:

Low risk to U.S. society

That past violations were not severe

A legitimate purpose for travel (such as attending the World Cup)

Because this process can be complex and discretionary, consulting an immigration attorney is strongly recommended.

Final Thoughts

The FIFA World Cup 2026" is more than just a sporting event; it's a global celebration. But before you can join the excitement, it is important to ensure your travel documents are in order and your visa process is handled correctly.

Starting early, understanding your visa requirements, and taking advantage of programs like FIFA PASS, where available, can help make the process smoother. Given the complexities of U.S. immigration law and the high demand expected those with questions or more complicated circumstances may benefit from consulting with an immigration attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.