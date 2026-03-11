Pabian Law Client Alert: We Are Now Able To File H-1B Visa Cap Petitions!

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

The H-1B Visa Lottery Registration period is now OPEN! In other words, we can begin filing cap-subject H-1B visa applications!

If you have employees that you would like to consider for entry into the H-1B visa lottery process, please reach out to us as soon as possible so we can begin work on this process. The cutoff date at Pabian Law to begin work on new H-1B lottery registrations is March 13th.

As background, H-1B visas are the most common type of U.S. employer-sponsored visas. They allow people to work in the U.S. on a year-round basis for an initial three-year term. To qualify, a person must have the equivalent of a U.S. Bachelor's degree and be coming to the U.S. to work in a job so specialized that it requires a Bachelor's degree in the foreign national's field of study. An H-1B visa petition is generally subject to the numerical cap if the foreign national being sponsored holds a different visa type than an H-1B visa (ex. F-1 student visa or H-2B visa) or the person is outside the United States without a valid visa. While similar in name, H-1B visas are entirely different than H-2B seasonal visas.

U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the registration period will be open from today, March 4th at 12PM EST to March 19th at 12PM EST. If you do not submit a registration by March 19th, you will be forced to wait an entire year before being able to sponsor someone for an H-1B visa who is subject to the numerical cap.

If you have any employees that you would like to consider for an H-1B visa, please reach out to us right away and no later than March 13, 2026.

