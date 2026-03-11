When Money Supersedes Merit: The Gold Card Lawsuit And The Limits Of Executive Immigration Power

The Gold Card Lawsuit and the Limits of Executive Immigration Power

The federal lawsuit challenging the Gold Card immigration program brings legal structure to what had previously been an open policy question: how far the executive branch can go in reshaping employment-based immigration without Congress.

The case, American Association of University Professors v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, does not argue that the program is unwise or unfair as a matter of politics. Instead, it focuses on mechanics. The plaintiffs contend that the Gold Card program alters how existing visa categories operate, particularly EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver cases, in ways that the Immigration and Nationality Act does not permit.

Not a New Visa, but a Rewiring of Existing Ones

One of the most important clarifications to emerge from the lawsuit is that the Gold Card is not a new immigrant visa category. It does not come with its own numerical allocation, eligibility statute, or place in the preference system.

Instead, the program channels applicants into EB-1A and EB-2 NIW classifications and instructs adjudicators to treat a large payment to the Department of Commerce as evidence of eligibility and as a basis for expedited adjudication. The lawsuit argues that this is not simply a processing choice, but a substantive redefinition of what counts as relevant evidence under statutes that Congress already defined in detail.

Congress designed EB-1A and NIW adjudications to turn on sustained acclaim, exceptional ability, and national benefit, assessed through individualized, fact-specific review. The complaint asserts that substituting a payment for those showings, even partially, exceeds what the agencies are authorized to do.

What Happens to EB-1 and EB-2 NIW Visa Numbers

The lawsuit's most concrete concern is also the least abstract: visa numbers.

Employment-based immigrant visas are capped each year. EB-1 and EB-2 each receive a fixed share of the annual total, and visas are issued in priority-date order. There is no statutory mechanism to increase those numbers to accommodate a new executive-created program.

As a result, the Gold Card program draws from the same limited pool of EB-1 and EB-2 visas available to all other applicants. Every visa issued through the program is one fewer visa available to someone else in that category.

This matters because both EB-1 and EB-2 are already oversubscribed. Backlogs exist for many countries, and in some cases span years. Introducing a payment-based fast track into these capped categories necessarily affects everyone else waiting in line, not as a matter of discretion, but as a matter of arithmetic.

Why This Is Different from Faster Processing

The government has long offered premium processing for certain petitions, and speed alone is not new. The lawsuit draws a distinction, however, between paying for faster review of the same eligibility criteria and paying for a program that treats payment itself as probative of eligibility and guarantees prioritization.

According to the complaint, the Gold Card program does both. It establishes a separate form, a separate fee structure, and a separate adjudication track that promises rapid outcomes and preferential treatment, all without expanding visa availability. The plaintiffs argue that this combination changes not just how quickly cases move, but who reaches the front of the line.

A Supreme Court Lens on Executive Overreach

How a court may evaluate these issues becomes clearer when viewed through the Supreme Court's treatment last week of executive power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

In Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, the Supreme Court considered whether IEEPA authorizes the President to impose tariffs. The Court's analysis focused on statutory text and structure, and on whether Congress had clearly authorized a move with major economic consequences. The Court rejected the idea that general statutory language could be stretched to support a major policy shift absent clear congressional authorization.

That framing is relevant here. The Immigration and Nationality Act sets out detailed eligibility criteria, numerical limits, and allocation rules for EB-1 and EB-2 visas. The Gold Card lawsuit argues that treating payment as evidence of eligibility, and prioritizing those cases accordingly, represents a comparable departure from statutory design without explicit congressional approval.

Why That Context Matters for Immigration Law

Immigration is often described as an area of broad executive discretion, but that discretion operates within boundaries Congress has repeatedly reinforced. Supreme Court precedent reflects a reluctance to allow executive action that effectively rewrites statutory schemes, even where the executive claims flexibility or urgency.

Seen through that lens, the Gold Card lawsuit presents a familiar question. Is the executive branch administering the statute Congress enacted, or substituting a new framework that Congress did not authorize?

For EB-1A and EB-2 NIW applicants, the significance is practical. Visa planning depends on statutory stability and predictable allocation. Programs that rely on expansive interpretations of limited authority may move quickly at first, but they remain vulnerable to judicial correction.

A Dispute About Boundaries, Not Outcomes

Ultimately, the Gold Card litigation is less about whether the United States should attract wealthy individuals and more about institutional roles. Congress has created investment-based immigration pathways before and has done so explicitly, with detailed conditions and limits. The lawsuit argues that repurposing merit-based categories to serve a similar function crosses a line the Supreme Court has recently been careful to police.

Whether the court agrees remains to be seen. But recent Supreme Court jurisprudence suggests that where executive action departs sharply from statutory text and structure, courts are increasingly inclined to insist that Congress, not the executive, make that choice.

