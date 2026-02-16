Morell Co-Authors PLI Article On Key Concepts In Nonimmigrant Visa Practice

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Article Insights

Pryor Cashman Partner Avram E. Morell, a member of the firm's Immigration Group, co-authored an article titled “Overview of Key Concepts in Nonimmigrant Visa Practice,” which was published in the Basics of Immigration Law 2026 by the Practising Law Institute (PLI).

The article provides a practical foundation for understanding nonimmigrant visa practice, clarifying core concepts essential for advising foreign nationals and employers navigating the U.S. immigration system. In it, Avi explains the critical distinctions between visa foils, visa status, and visa classifications, and outline how different government agencies, including the Department of State, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, play distinct roles in the visa process.

The authors also examine the differences between consular processing and changes of status within the United States, tracing how post-9/11 security measures, the COVID-19 pandemic, and evolving government policies have reshaped visa processing options. In particular, the article discusses ongoing consular backlogs, the rollback of interview waiver programs, heightened scrutiny of applicants, and the practical considerations that may make a change of status the preferable strategy in certain circumstances.

Designed for both new and experienced practitioners, the article offers timely guidance on planning, risk assessment, and strategy in an increasingly complex nonimmigrant visa landscape.

