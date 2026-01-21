The New H-1B Weighted Lotter: What Employers Need To Know (Video)

Join John Quill, Bill Coffman, and Maryanne Kline of Mintz's Immigration Section for a timely discussion on the newly published H-1B registration rule introducing a weighted lottery based on skill and wage level.

Join John Quill, Bill Coffman, and Maryanne Kline of Mintz's Immigration Section for a timely discussion on the newly published H-1B registration rule introducing a weighted lottery based on skill and wage level. This significant regulatory change replaces the traditional random selection process by providing increased odds of selection to high wage earners, and will directly impact employer strategy for the upcoming H-1B cap season. Our speakers will break down what the rule means in practice and how employers should prepare.

Key Discussion Topics Include:

Overview of the new weighted H-1B registration and selection process

How wage levels and skill prioritization will affect selection outcomes

Implications for employer filing strategies and workforce planning

Key timelines, effective dates, and what to expect for the next cap season

Impact of recent and potential changes on international travel, visa extensions, and potential changes to F-1 and J-1 student status

