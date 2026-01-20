U.S. State Department Suspends Immigrant Visa Processing For Nationals Of 75 Countries

Key Highlights

Overview

The U.S. Department of State has announced that it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries with an effective date of January 21, 2026, citing concerns that certain applicants may be likely to rely on U.S. public assistance programs. The suspension is expected to take effect as early as next week and will remain in place while the State Department reviews and revises its immigrant visa screening and vetting procedures.

An official government announcement is expected soon to confirm the scope and implementation details of the suspension.

Scope of the Suspension

The pause applies to immigrant visas only, including family-based and employment-based immigrant visas processed at U.S. consulates abroad.

Nonimmigrant visa categories (such as H-1B, L-1, F-1, and B-1/B-2) are not included in the announced suspension currently, though applicants may experience increased scrutiny.

The suspension does not apply to adjustment of status applications filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services inside the United States.

Basis for the Policy

According to government statements, the suspension is intended to allow the State Department to reassess how it evaluates whether immigrant visa applicants may become a "public charge." This includes reviewing financial resources and other factors used during consular adjudications. The move reflects a broader policy emphasis on heightened screening in immigrant visa processing.

Countries Affected

The suspension impacts nationals of 75 countries across multiple regions, including Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

The suspension affects nationals of the following 75 countries:

Afghanistan

Albania,

Algeria

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bhutan

Bosnia

Brazil

Burma

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Colombia

Cote d'Ivoire

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Macedonia

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Nepal

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Yemen

Practical Impact for Clients

Immigrant visa cases that are pending, scheduled, or not yet filed at U.S. consulates for affected nationals may be placed on hold.

Employers and families should anticipate extended delays and uncertainty in immigrant visa timelines.

