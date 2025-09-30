Green And Spiegel Partner Ksenia Maiorova Secures Major Win In NIL Visa Lawsuit

Green and Spiegel, U.S. is proud to announce a significant federal court victory on behalf of our client, LSU women's basketball star Last-Tear Poa. On September 18, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana denied the government's attempt to dismiss Poa's lawsuit, allowing her case to move forward.

This ruling marks an important step forward for international student-athletes who seek to participate in the rapidly growing world of Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") opportunities.

Background of the Case

Poa, a native of Australia and guard for the LSU Tigers, is currently in the United States on an F-1 student visa. That visa allows her to study full-time but prohibits her from profiting from NIL deals. In 2024, she applied to change her immigration status to a P-1A visa, a category designed for internationally recognized athletes, which would allow her to pursue NIL opportunities while continuing her education.

USCIS denied her application in July 2024, prompting Poa to file suit in federal court. She asked the court to overturn the denial and recognize her eligibility as an internationally recognized athlete under U.S. immigration law.

Victory in Court

Represented by Green and Spiegel partner Ksenia Maiorova and Amy Maldonado of The Law Offices of Amy Maldonado, Poa successfully defeated the government's motion to dismiss. The government had argued that NCAA athletes cannot qualify for P-1A status. The court rejected this argument, holding that the case must move forward and that USCIS's decision will be reviewed in full.

This ruling ensures that Poa's claims will be heard on their merits and represents a critical step in challenging USCIS's restrictive interpretation of the law.

Why This Matters

This case is the first of its kind to directly confront the barriers faced by international student-athletes in the NIL era. The court's decision is not just a win for our client, but for all international athletes who aspire to fully participate in college athletics and the opportunities that come with it.

The ruling underscores the importance of fair treatment for international athletes and highlights Green and Spiegel's leadership in sports immigration law.

Next Steps

The case will now proceed to a full review of USCIS's decision. We remain committed to advocating for Poa and other international athletes whose careers and opportunities depend on immigration rules keeping pace with the realities of modern college sports.

