New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: What Employers And Workers Need To Know

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation proposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications on Friday, Sept. 19. In this video discussion, we'll break down what the proclamation means across the immigration landscape.
Register for and watch the video here.
Key Questions
- Will this affect H-1B workers currently overseas?
- Do visa extensions count as "new" petitions?
- What about H-1B holders already working in the United States?
- When does this fee actually take effect?
What We Cover
- What we know so far about the new proclamation
- Government clarifications issued since Friday
- Legal challenges already underway
- Practical next steps for employers and workers navigating this uncertain time
This is a developing situation. Barnes & Thornburg will continue updating this guidance as more information becomes available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.