26 September 2025

New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: What Employers And Workers Need To Know

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation proposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications on Friday, Sept. 19. In this video discussion, we'll break down what the proclamation means across the immigration landscape.
United States Immigration
Rebecca J. Bernhard,Sarah J. Hawk, and Tejas Shah
Key Questions

  • Will this affect H-1B workers currently overseas?
  • Do visa extensions count as "new" petitions?
  • What about H-1B holders already working in the United States?
  • When does this fee actually take effect?

What We Cover

  • What we know so far about the new proclamation
  • Government clarifications issued since Friday
  • Legal challenges already underway
  • Practical next steps for employers and workers navigating this uncertain time

This is a developing situation. Barnes & Thornburg will continue updating this guidance as more information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

