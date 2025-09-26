New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: What Employers And Workers Need To Know

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation proposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications on Friday, Sept. 19. In this video discussion, we'll break down what the proclamation means across the immigration landscape.

Register for and watch the video here.

Key Questions

Will this affect H-1B workers currently overseas?

Do visa extensions count as "new" petitions?

What about H-1B holders already working in the United States?

When does this fee actually take effect?

What We Cover

What we know so far about the new proclamation

Government clarifications issued since Friday

Legal challenges already underway

Practical next steps for employers and workers navigating this uncertain time

This is a developing situation. Barnes & Thornburg will continue updating this guidance as more information becomes available.

