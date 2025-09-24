New Immigration Restrictions Set $100K H-1B Entry Fee But Allows Exceptions

On September 19, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation imposing restrictions on the entry of H-1B nonimmigrants into the United States.

According to the proclamation, "the H-1B nonimmigrant visa program was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor. The large-scale replacement of American workers through systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security. Some employers, using practices now widely adopted by entire sectors, have abused the H-1B statute and its regulations to artificially suppress wages, resulting in a disadvantageous labor market for American citizens, while at the same time making it more difficult to attract and retain the highest skilled subset of temporary workers, with the largest impact seen in critical science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields...It is therefore necessary to impose higher costs on companies seeking to use the H-1B program in order to address the abuse of that program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers. "



Entitled, "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers," the proclamation introduces a significant financial requirement for certain H-1B petitions, with a mechanism for exceptions based on national interest.

Here's what you need to know:

Restriction on Entry : The entry of H-1B nonimmigrants (those coming to perform services in a specialty occupation) is restricted unless their petitions are accompanied by a $100,000 payment. This restriction is set to expire 12 months after the effective date, which is September 21, 2025.

: The entry of H-1B nonimmigrants (those coming to perform services in a specialty occupation) is restricted unless their petitions are accompanied by a $100,000 payment. This restriction is set to expire 12 months after the effective date, which is September 21, 2025. Petition Processing : The Secretary of Homeland Security is instructed to restrict decisions on H-1B petitions for workers currently outside the U.S. that are not accompanied by the $100,000 payment. This restriction is also in place for 12 months.

: The Secretary of Homeland Security is instructed to restrict decisions on H-1B petitions for workers currently outside the U.S. that are not accompanied by the $100,000 payment. This restriction is also in place for 12 months. B Visa Misuse : The Secretary of State is to issue guidance to prevent the misuse of B visas by beneficiaries of approved H-1B petitions with start dates before October 1, 2026.

: The Secretary of State is to issue guidance to prevent the misuse of B visas by beneficiaries of approved H-1B petitions with start dates before October 1, 2026. Exceptions: The restrictions do not apply if the Secretary of Homeland Security determines that hiring certain H-1B workers is in the national interest and does not pose a threat to U.S. security or welfare.

For those affected or seeking more specific guidance, continue to consult our guidance while these developments unfold.

