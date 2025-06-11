ARTICLE
11 June 2025

Travel Ban 2025

Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

Contributor

On June 04, 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation barring and restricting the entry of certain foreign nationals into the United States.
On June 04, 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation barring and restricting the entry of certain foreign nationals into the United States. Citing concerns over terrorist and other national security and public safety threats, the proclamation will take effect on Monday, June 9, 2025. Specifically, it fully suspends the entry of nationals of Afghanistan, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The proclamation also partially restricts the entry of Immigrants and Nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas of nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. Consular officers were also directed to reduce the validity for any other nonimmigrant visa issued to these foreign nationals.

The proclamation contains certain exceptions to these travel restrictions, including foreign nationals who are already in the U.S. on a valid visa. The ban does not apply to lawful permanent residents (AKA green card holders) as well as those with dual citizenship when traveling with a passport of a not restricted country. Other exemptions include: immediate family immigrant visas (IR-1/CR-1, IR-2/CR-2, IR-5); adoptions (IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, IH-4), and certain athletes or members of an athletic team. A full list of exemptions are included in the proclamation: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/06/restricting-the-entry-of-foreign-nationals-to-protect-the-united-states-from-foreign-terrorists-and-other-national-security-and-public-safety-threats/

This travel ban does not come as a surprise. In fact, it was expected to have come much sooner in this second term. In his first term, President Trump imposed travel restrictions on foreign nationals predominantly from Muslim countries. During his last presidential campaign, President Trump did promise to impose new travel bans. While the new travel ban will probably face legal challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a third version of his travel ban in his first term. Thus, it is likely that the new travel ban will be at least partially upheld by the Court. President Trump has also indicated that countries could be removed from the travel ban if these countries improve conditions and vetting standards, and other countries could be included in this travel ban if they become a threat.

