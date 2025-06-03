ARTICLE
3 June 2025

Important Update: Temporary Pause On New F, M, And J Visa Appointments Due To Anticipated Social Media Screening Changes

The U.S. Department of State has issued an important update affecting individuals seeking F (student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visas.
Nikki Whetstone

The U.S. Department of State has issued an important update affecting individuals seeking F (student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visas. Effective immediately, U.S. embassies and consulates have been instructed not to schedule any new visa appointments for F, M, or J applicants until further guidance is provided by the U.S. Department of State. This temporary pause is part of the Department's preparations for expanded social media screening and vetting of these visa categories.

What This Means for You:

  • If you already have an appointment scheduled: You are not affected at this time. Your appointment will proceed under current guidelines.
  • If you were planning to schedule an appointment but haven't yet: You may find that no appointments are currently available. This is due to a directive to consular posts to remove all available appointments for F, M, and J visas until new procedures are finalized.
  • Future changes likely: The Department is reviewing its vetting procedures and is expected to require additional social media screening for all F, M, and J visa applicants. This will likely change the application process and timeline going forward.

Once appointments reopen, applicants should be prepared for increased wait times for appointments due to the current pause. Additionally, the expanded social media vetting may lead to longer visa processing times and/or administrative processing, so applicants should plan accordingly.

We recommend that prospective F, M, and J visa applicants prepare for potential delays and stay informed of future updates. Our office is closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely guidance as new information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

