Recent USCIS Fee Changes: What To Expect

For those navigating the U.S. immigration system, understanding the recent and upcoming fee adjustments is crucial. The USCIS fee increases that took effect on April 1, 2024, impact individuals seeking visas, green cards, and other immigration benefits. This guide outlines what changed in 2024 and what applicants should watch for in the future.

Why Did USCIS Fees Increase in 2024?

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) periodically adjusts fees to cover operational costs. Unlike other government agencies, USCIS relies primarily on application fees for funding. The 2024 USCIS fee changes aim to:

Address processing backlogs

Improve case review efficiency

Support humanitarian and asylum programs

Key USCIS Fee Adjustments in 2024

Applicants should be aware of several major changes in the 2024 USCIS fee structure:

Green Card Applications : The cost of adjustment of status applications, including biometric services, increased significantly on April 1, 2024.

: The cost of adjustment of status applications, including biometric services, increased significantly on April 1, 2024. Naturalization Fees : Applying for U.S. citizenship became more expensive.

: Applying for U.S. citizenship became more expensive. Work and Travel Permits : Fees for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and Advance Parole applications could rise.

: Fees for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and Advance Parole applications could rise. Family-Based Petitions: Sponsoring relatives for immigration benefits may come with higher costs.

Additionally, the H-1B cap registration fee just increased last month from $10 to $215.

How the Fee Changes May Affect Applicants

A higher USCIS fee structure means applicants should plan ahead to avoid financial surprises. The impact of these increases includes:

Longer processing times : Despite higher fees, delays may persist due to application volume.

: Despite higher fees, delays may persist due to application volume. Financial strain on families : Immigrants and sponsors must budget carefully.

: Immigrants and sponsors must budget carefully. Increased employer expenses: Businesses filing petitions for foreign employees will need to account for the new costs.

Preparing for Future USCIS Fee Adjustments

While no additional fee increases have been announced for this year, it's always a good idea for applicants to take these steps:

File early : If future changes are announced, submitting applications beforehand can help save on costs.

: If future changes are announced, submitting applications beforehand can help save on costs. Stay informed : Regularly check the USCIS website for updates.

: Regularly check the USCIS website for updates. Budget accordingly : Plan for higher costs when preparing immigration-related filings.

: Plan for higher costs when preparing immigration-related filings. Consult an immigration attorney: Immigration lawyers specialize in knowing the ins and outs of all aspects of immigration, so speaking with one can help you avoid mistakes and delays.

Final Thoughts on USCIS Fees

The USCIS fee increases that took effect in 2024 are impacting many individuals seeking immigration benefits. While no comprehensive 2025 fee hikes have been announced yet, the recent increase in the H-1B registration fee proves that staying informed about these changes can help applicants avoid financial surprises. Whether applying for a visa, green card, or citizenship, staying informed is essential.

