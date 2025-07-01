What You Need To Know About Form I-693 Medical Exam For U.S. Immigration

If you're applying for adjustment of status to become a permanent resident (green card holder) in the United States, you'll need to complete a medical examination as part of the process. The medical exam is documented on Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record. This form helps establish that you are not inadmissible to the U.S. on public health grounds.

Here's what you need to know about the I-693 medical examination for U.S. immigration:

Examination by a USCIS-Designated Civil Surgeon

The I-693 medical exam must be conducted by a civil surgeon who has been designated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). You can find a USCIS-designated civil surgeon near you using the USCIS Find a Doctor tool.

It's important to ensure that the civil surgeon is using the current version of Form I-693. You can check the edition date on the USCIS website before your appointment.

Fees for the Medical Exam

There is no USCIS filing fee for Form I-693 itself. However, the civil surgeon will charge a fee for the medical examination, which you will pay directly to their office.

In addition to the exam fee, the civil surgeon may charge for any required vaccinations or lab tests. You can provide your vaccination records to the physician to establish your immunization history and potentially avoid unnecessary vaccines.

Vaccination Requirements and Waivers

As part of the I-693 exam, you'll need to show proof of certain vaccinations recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you have a religious or moral objection to vaccinations, you may be eligible for a waiver. However, it's best to consult with an immigration attorney before seeking a waiver, as they can advise you on the potential risks and benefits for your case.

Medical Exam Validity Period

The validity period for the I-693 medical exam has changed several times in recent years. As of November 1, 2023, USCIS has updated the policy so that I-693 medical exams completed on or after this date will be valid indefinitely.

This means there is no longer a restriction on the time between the civil surgeon's signature on the exam and submission of the I-693 to USCIS. The medical exam also will not expire, regardless of how long your adjustment of status application is pending.

Despite the indefinite validity period, it's still a good idea to complete the I-693 exam close to the time you plan to file your adjustment of status application. This will ensure USCIS has current information about your health and vaccination status.

Submitting Form I-693 to USCIS

You should submit your completed I-693 in the sealed envelope provided by the civil surgeon. Do not open or alter this envelope, as USCIS may reject it if there are signs of tampering.

You can submit Form I-693 to USCIS in one of three ways:

With your initial adjustment of status application filing In response to a Request for Evidence (RFE) from USCIS asking for the I-693 At your adjustment of status interview (if applicable)

Key Tips for the I-693 Medical Exam

When preparing for your immigration medical examination, keep these tips in mind:

Make sure the civil surgeon is using the current version of Form I-693

Bring your vaccination records to the exam to avoid unnecessary immunizations

The civil surgeon should give you a copy of the completed I-693 at no additional charge

Do not open the sealed envelope containing your I-693 before submitting it to USCIS

Consult with an immigration attorney if you have questions about the I-693 exam or any other aspect of your adjustment of status application

By understanding the requirements and procedures for Form I-693, you can ensure a smooth medical examination process and avoid potential delays in your adjustment of status case.

Working closely with an experienced immigration attorney can help you navigate the immigration process.

