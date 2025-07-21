USCIS Immigration Medical Exam Guidance

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new guidance regarding how long an immigration medical exam report (Form I-693) remains valid as evidence.

For any Form I-693 properly filled out and signed by an approved civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, it will not expire and can be used indefinitely. This means the medical exam will be accepted as proof that the applicant does not have any inadmissible health conditions, without any time limit.

However, immigration officers can still request updated medical exams if they have reason to believe the applicant's health status has changed since the previous exam, or if the old Form I-693 does not seem to accurately reflect the applicant's current condition. Officers have discretion to ask for new exams in such cases.

For Forms I-693 completed before November 1, 2023, the previous validity rules still apply. Prior to that date, civil surgeons did not electronically report certain medical information. The USCIS has determined that for these pre-November 1, 2023 exams, a properly completed Form I-693 is valid evidence for two years from the date the civil surgeon signed it.

There is an exception for certain Afghan parolees who came through Operation Allies Welcome. Their pre-November 1, 2023 Forms I-693 remain valid for three years from the civil surgeon signature date.

The key change is that starting November 1, 2023, immigration medical exams done by civil surgeons have no expiration date if properly completed. This new no-expiration policy was done in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on improvements in electronic health reporting.

Immigration Medical Exam Update Summary

Forms I-693 from November 1, 2023 onward are now valid indefinitely

Pre-November 1, 2023 forms are generally valid for 2 years

Some exceptions apply, like 3 years for certain Afghan parolees

Immigration applicants and their representatives should refer to the updated USCIS policies for full details on medical exam validity periods based on the dates involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.