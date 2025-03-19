Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 11 | Immigration Executive Actions And What This Means For Employers (Podcast)

Hosts Kate Kalmykov and Faraz Qaisrani delve into immigration directives, including increased visa scrutiny, changes to processing times, and new measures affecting business immigration. They address shifts in H-1B interpretation, treaty-based visa reforms, and the potential elimination of H-4 EADs. They also cover adjustments to consular visa operations that may disrupt employee travel, along with policies affecting TPS and humanitarian parole programs for specific countries like Ukraine, Venezuela, and Haiti.

The episode emphasizes the importance of employer preparedness, with recommendations such as conducting internal audits, training staff for compliance, and proactively planning for visa delays. Kate and Faraz also examine enforcement trends, including DHS site visits, I-9 audits, and possible workplace raids, outlining how businesses can mitigate risks and maintain good-faith compliance.

Additionally, strategies to address long-standing visa administrative processing delays, such as filing mandamus lawsuits, are discussed. As immigration policies remain fluid, Kate and Faraz note that employers should consider closely monitoring developments and seeking guidance from immigration counsel to anticipate challenges and ensure business continuity.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.