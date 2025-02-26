ARTICLE
26 February 2025

ETIAS Update

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) will soon be required for travelers from visa-exempt countries wishing to enter the Schengen Area. The ETIAS application system was to launch in early 2025 but this has been delayed and no news further as to when it will be fully operational.

What is ETIAS? ETIAS is an automated system designed to determine the eligibility of travelers visiting the Schengen Zone. It will collect essential travel information and conduct security checks to protect European borders.

Key Details:

  • Who is Affected? Travelers from countries that currently do not require a visa for entry to the Schengen Area.
  • When? ETIAS will be mandatory once implemented however this date is TBD.
  • How to Apply: The application process will be online and straightforward. It requires personal details, travel information, and answers to security-related questions. Approval will be granted typically within minutes.
  • Cost: The application fee is expected to be approximately €7 for travelers aged 18-70.

Why ETIAS? ETIAS aims to enhance security, reduce illegal migration, and improve border management within the Schengen Zone. It ensures that travelers meet all the necessary requirements before entering European Union countries.

Action Required:

  • Check if your country is visa-exempt and will need ETIAS.
    • Nationals of any of these visa exempt countries/territories need to apply for an ETIAS travel authorization (Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela)
  • Apply for ETIAS at least 72 hours before your intended travel.
  • Keep your ETIAS approval with you when traveling, as border authorities may ask to see it.

