Changes To Nonimmigrant Visa Interview Waiver Program

For the past several years, many nonimmigrant visa holders have been able to take advantage of the Department of State's interview waiver program, filing their applications electronically and then submitting their passports for visa stamping through a "dropbox" system. While this interview waiver is still available, it is in a more limited capacity. These changes are apparently being implemented with little or no prior notice, and they will likely result in lengthier wait times for in-person appointments.

What changes have been made to the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver program?

Previously, applicants who had a nonimmigrant visa issued in any category (except B visas) and whose visa had expired within 48 months could request a waiver for the consular interview. Now, some posts have restricted eligibility to applicants whose visa expired no more than 12 months ago and are only renewing visas in the same category.

How have these changes affected applicants?

Some applicants with interview waiver dropbox appointments have been turned away and told to schedule in-person interview appointments instead. This shift is expected to significantly lengthen the wait times for in-person interviews. Additionally, the interview wait times search tool has been discontinued, and global wait times haven't been updated since early January.

Can I still qualify for the interview waiver if my visa expired more than 12 months ago?

It depends on the consular post. The new restrictions limit eligibility to applicants whose visa expired within the last 12 months. However, eligibility may vary by location, so it's important to check the consular post's website for specific requirements.

Can I still be asked to attend an in-person interview even if I qualify for the interview waiver?

Yes. The interview waiver program is discretionary, meaning consular posts can still request an in-person interview at any time, even if the applicant otherwise meets the waiver criteria. Applicants should be prepared for the possibility of an in-person interview request.

How can I stay updated on the latest requirements?

Even if you have a dropbox appointment, you should regularly check the consular post's website for updates on interview waiver eligibility before your trip. You should also make sure to review Global Visa Wait Times before your travels, as scheduling an interview might take some additional, unanticipated time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.