New Restrictions For Visa Renewal Dropbox Program Eligibility

On Feb. 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DoS) began limiting those who can use the Dropbox Program to renew their visas to individuals with either valid visas or with visas that expired in the last 12 months (reduced from the previous 48-month expiration period). Those wishing to renew their visas that expired more than 12 months ago will be required to attend in-person interviews, which could add substantial time and cost to the visa renewal process.

The Dropbox Program (also known as the Interview Waiver Program) was implemented to streamline the visa renewal process for applicants who meet the qualifications, allowing them to avoid in-person interviews at U.S. consulates abroad. In December 2020, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DoS extended the period for eligibility from those with visas expiring fewer than 12 months ago to fewer than 48 months. The DoS has now reverted to the pre-pandemic period of 12 months.

This change was made without any notice, creating significant logistical issues for those who were planning to use the Dropbox Program, as well as their employers. Consular appointments will be even harder to come by, particularly in countries like India, where there is already extremely high demand. One avenue of relief would be domestic visa revalidation, which the DoS piloted in 2024 (domestic visa renewal pilot program). Unfortunately, the DoS has not given any indication as to whether the program will become permanent.

As a result of this new limitation, we strongly encourage clients to coordinate with their foreign national employees (especially Indian nationals) to renew their visas before the end of the 12-month period described above. By doing so, they will avoid the challenges and costs associated with finding and attending a visa appointment at a U.S. consulate abroad.

If you have any questions or need additional information about this alert, please feel free to contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.