Avoid Rejection: Submit I-693 With I-485 Adjustment Application

Effective December 2, 2024, certain applicants applying for adjustment of status (Form I-485) to permanent residence must now submit the required Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record (I-693) concurrently with their I-485 adjustment application. This change by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) was made to expedite processing times and reduce delays in adjudicating I-485 adjustment applications caused by Requests for Evidence (RFEs) for missing I-693 forms. USCIS revised their Form I-485 instructions to make the filing of the I-693 with the I-485 a requirement.

What is Form I-485?

Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status is the primary form required to be filed with USCIS by those present in the U.S. who wish to acquire lawful permanent resident status (aka "green card"). On December 10, 2024, USCIS also published a new edition of the Form I-485. Starting on February 10, 2025, they will only accept the 10/24/2024 edition of Form I-485.

Primary Changes for New Form I-485

The new Form I-485 includes the following primary revisions:

Requires I-693 joint filing with I-485;

Eliminates use of I-864W Request for Exemption for Intending Immigrant's Affidavit of Support; and

Clarifies when the questions regarding public charge admissibility must be completed (Note: there are numerous categories listed as exempt from the public charge requirement.).

The New Requirement: Concurrent Submission of Form I-693

Form I-693 reports the results of a medical examination and vaccination record required for adjustment applications. The medical exam must be performed by a designated civil surgeon. The examination determines whether an applicant is free from health conditions that may make them inadmissible on health-related grounds for adjustment of status. In previous years, applicants could submit their I-485 without including Form I-693, often prompting USCIS to issue RFEs asking for the medical documents. The new policy change aims to streamline the process by requiring applicants to submit both forms simultaneously, ensuring a faster adjudication process.

Key Points to Remember:

Mandatory Submission: If you are required to submit Form I-693, it must be included with your Form I-485. Missing this step could result in the rejection of your application.

If you are required to submit Form I-693, it must be included with your Form I-485. Missing this step could result in the rejection of your application. Medical Examination: The medical examination must be conducted by a USCIS-designated civil surgeon and the completed Form I-693 must be signed by the civil surgeon to be valid.

The medical examination must be conducted by a USCIS-designated civil surgeon and the completed Form I-693 must be signed by the civil surgeon to be valid. Impact on Applicants: Previously, applicants were allowed to submit their I-485 without the medical examination and vaccination records, leading to potential delays when RFEs were issued. With the new change, applicants must submit the required medical documents upfront to avoid such delays, which, of course, adds an additional step at the time of filing the adjustment application. In some areas of the U.S., civil surgeon appointments are not readily available.

Previously, applicants were allowed to submit their I-485 without the medical examination and vaccination records, leading to potential delays when RFEs were issued. With the new change, applicants must submit the required medical documents upfront to avoid such delays, which, of course, adds an additional step at the time of filing the adjustment application. In some areas of the U.S., civil surgeon appointments are not readily available. Validity of Medical Exams Indefinite: I-693 Forms completed properly and signed by a designated civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023 DO NOT EXPIRE. This change is in part due to technological advances that enable civil surgeons to share certain information directly from the I-693 form with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) electronically.

Steps to Ensure Compliance:

To avoid delays and ensure your application is accepted, applicants should follow these steps:

Schedule a Medical Examination: Contact a USCIS-designated civil surgeon to schedule your medical examination. You can find a list of designated civil surgeons on the USCIS website. Complete Form I-693: After your examination, ensure the civil surgeon completes and signs Form I-693 and places it in a sealed envelope with your name on the outside of the envelope. Submit Both Forms Together: Include the signed Form I-693 with your I-485 application when submitting it to USCIS. Request a Courtesy Copy of Medical Exam for your Records

Are any Adjustment Applicants Exempt from the I-693 Form?

Not all applicants are required to submit Form I-693 with their Form I-485. For example, K nonimmigrant visa holders who underwent a medical examination conducted by a CDC-designated physician abroad as part of their K visa application at a U.S. consulate or embassy are exempt from completing another medical examination in the U.S., provided their Form I-485 is filed within one year of the overseas medical examination.

Conclusion

Staying informed and prepared is key to a smoother immigration journey. The recent update to Form I-485 submission requirements is designed to streamline the process, reduce delays, and ensure faster processing times for green card applicants. For more information, refer to the USCIS Policy Manual and consult with your U.S. immigration attorney to ensure you are fully compliant with the latest requirements.

