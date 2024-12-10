ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Mississippi Court Blocks DOL's Grant Of Organizing Protections To H-2A Farmworkers

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

United States Mississippi Immigration
Michael H. Neifach

On Nov. 25, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi blocked enforcement of the Department of Labor (DOL) rule granting organizing protections to farmworkers on temporary H-2A visas by entering a nationwide injunction.

The decision follows the August 26 ruling by a federal court in Georgia blocking enforcement of the DOL rule only as to 17 states. A separate court ruling in Kentucky blocked enforcement of the rule in four states and members of several associations. The recent ruling extends this patchwork nationwide.

The DOL has not yet responded regarding the injunction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael H. Neifach
Michael H. Neifach
