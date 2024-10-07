ARTICLE
7 October 2024

DOS Releases FY 2025 Diversity Visa Results

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for September includes results from the diversity visa (DV) lottery for fiscal year (FY) 2025.
The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for September includes results from the diversity visa (DV) lottery for fiscal year (FY) 2025 (October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025). The Kentucky Consular Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, has registered and notified the approximately 131,060 selectees who are eligible to participate. Entrants registered for the DV-2025 program were selected at random from 19,927,656 qualified entries received. The country with the most registrants selected is Algeria, with 5,526.

The bulletin notes that those selected "will need to act on their immigrant visa applications quickly. Applicants should follow the instructions in their notification letter and must fully complete all required steps." Many more were selected than can receive visas (55,000) to account for factors such as some selectees not completing their cases or being found ineligible for a visa.

Dates for the DV-2026 program registration period will be publicized in the coming months, the bulletin notes.

