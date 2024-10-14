ARTICLE
14 October 2024

Registration For 2026 Diversity Visa (Green Card) Lottery Opens Oct. 2, 2024

United States Immigration
The U.S. Department of State will begin accepting online registrations for the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at noon EDT. For Fiscal Year 2026 (FY2026), the DV lottery will allow a maximum of 55,000 "diversity immigrants" to obtain permanent residence in the United States if they are from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. Entries for the DV-2026 lottery must be submitted electronically by noon EST on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Applicants may access the electronic Diversity Visa entry form (E-DV) at https://dvprogram.state.gov during the registration period. Paper entries will not be accepted. More details on the DV lottery are available here.

