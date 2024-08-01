US Citizenship And The 2024 Election: Understanding The Naturalization Process

Across the world, 2024 has been dubbed the "Super Election" year, as it is the biggest election year in history.

This year, more than 70 elections will take place around the world, and the US is no exception. It is anticipated that for the first time, more than half of the global population will be eligible to vote.

To be eligible to vote in the US presidential election, you must be a US citizen. It is poised to be a critical election year in the US, with immigration remaining a hot campaign topic.

This blog discusses the process of becoming a US citizen (e.g., naturalization) and the benefits. Interested applicants are encouraged to proceed without delay. While the application process can be overwhelming, many resources can assist.

Naturalization Overview

Naturalization is the process of becoming an American citizen if you were born outside of the US. To be eligible for citizenship, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Have been a lawful permanent resident for at least five years and physically present in the United States for at least 30 months within the last five years; If married to a US citizen, have been a lawful permanent resident for at least three years and physically present in the US for 18 months out of the last three years.

Be able to read, write and speak basic English;

Have a basic understanding of US history and government;

Be a person of good moral character, attached to the principles of the US Constitution, and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the US.

Processing times for naturalization applications can vary depending on where you live. During an election year, we have observed the immigration service accelerate processing times resulting in quicker approvals, making it a good time to apply.

Benefits of Applying for US Citizenship

US citizens enjoy many benefits that are not available to lawful permanent residents (e.g., green card holders). Some of those benefits include:

The right to vote in local, state and federal elections;

Protection from deportation;

Eligibility to petition for family members;

Elimination of the requirement to renew your green card;

Right to apply for federal benefits without restriction;

Automatic acquisition of citizenship for children under 18 in the custody of the naturalizing parent;

Travel without restrictions – US passport holders can travel to many countries without a visa; and

Ability to take lengthy absences from the US without the worry that you may have abandoned your residency.

In addition, policies surrounding international travel can be heavily influenced by the presidential elections, which can lead to uncertainty and unpredictability for lawful permanent residents.

For example, in 2020, former President Trump issued several executive orders restricting travel for visa holders and permanent residents (even in some emergency circumstances). While some of those orders were implemented due to the global pandemic, the suddenness by which some of the orders were issued left many people anxious and stranded. US citizens were (and continue to be) protected from these types of travel restrictions.

A change in administration could also lead to an increase in the promotion of employment opportunities for US citizens versus visa holders or lawful permanent residents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.