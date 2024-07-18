Worldwide/Russia: Update On Visa Suspensions For Russian Citizens

At a Glance
- As an update, some European countries continue to temporarily suspend visa issuance and restrict other immigration rules for Russian citizens. Employers with Russian citizen employees should take these suspensions into account for in-process and upcoming moves, and notify their employees of any travel implications.
- Since the situation is fluid, we will consolidate further updates on this alert page.
The situation
As an update to the previous alert, many countries continue to temporarily suspend visa issuance and restrict other immigration rules for Russian citizens.
A closer look
- Visa suspensions. Several European countries have temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Russian citizens, including (but not limited to) the below countries:
Belgium
UPDATE AUGUST 24, 2022: Long-stay visa applications can once again be filed in Russia via VFS, the Belgian embassy's visa service provider. Short-term Schengen visa applications filed in Russia are still on hold for the time being. For Schengen visa applications filed in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Belgium is represented by other EU Member State consular posts. Applicants who consider applying to these posts are advised to check with the consular post before visiting for current practices and potential restrictions.
Bulgaria
- UPDATE JUNE 14, 2023: The Short-term (type C) visa issuance suspension for Russian citizens has been lifted.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 20, 2022: Short-term (type C) visa issuance has been suspended for Russian citizens. It is not clear when this suspension will be lifted.
Czech Republic
UPDATE JULY 17, 2024: Effective September 15, 2024, and with certain exceptions, the Czech Republic will cease recognizing non-biometric Russian passports. Russian nationals currently in the Czech Republic with a valid residence permit (e.g. long-term or permanent residence) must ensure they have obtained a biometric Russian passport by September 15, 2024, or they will be fined. It is not currently clear whether other Russian nationals in the country with non-biometric passports will also be subject to this fine. From September 15, 2024, all visa applications submitted with non-biometric Russian passports will be rejected; visa applications pending as of that date will also be rejected if applicants do not provide a biometric passport within a 'reasonable period of time' from that date. The new biometric passport requirements will not apply to Russian nationals who are under the age 15, those included in the Civil Society Program, as well as certain visa and residency holders.
UPDATE APRIL 24, 2024: The ban did not expire on March 31, 2024 and continues indefinitely.
UPDATE APRIL 3, 2023: The government extended the ban on the issuance of new visas and residence permits to Russian and Belarusian nationals until March 31, 2024. This ban has been in place since March 2022. Some Russian and Belarusian nationals, such as family members of EU nationals who reside in the Czech Republic, are exempt from the ban, and those with long-term visas or residence permits can still renew these documents.
UPDATE MARCH 22, 2023: The Czech government has suspended the issuance of Czech visas or residence permits to foreign nationals who hold dual citizenship with Russia or Belarus.
UPDATE OCTOBER 12, 2022: Starting October 25, 2022, Russian citizens will be denied entry for tourism, sports or culture purposes, even if they hold a valid Schengen visa.
New visa issuance is temporarily suspended for Russian citizens (except in humanitarian cases) as of May 16, 2022 (though Belarus and Russian citizens holding valid Czech entry visas for the purpose of collecting a residence permit in the Czech Republic can collect their residence permit).
Denmark
- UPDATE JANUARY 20, 2023: As of January 19, 2023, Russia has been removed from the expedited asylum application list (ÅGH list), meaning applications by Russian nationals for Danish asylum will not be given priority over other immigration applications. However, exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.
- UPDATE OCTOBER 5, 2022: The Danish Embassy in Moscow is closed for all types of visa and residence permit applications. This includes submitting biometrics for residence permit applications. Affected applicants will need to apply for Danish visas at other Danish consular posts until the Embassy reopens.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 13, 2022: As of September 10, 2022, Russian citizens will face difficulties obtaining a Danish short-term Schengen visa (e.g., for business or tourism), as Denmark has moved Russia to category 5 (which includes only Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Somalia and Syria) from category 3 under a Danish country classification system. Category 5 countries are considered at higher risk of illegal immigration and with limited repatriation options, and are subject to a more restrictive visa issuance policy. As a result, Russian citizens applying for a Schengen visa for a business visit will need to provide specific justification for their trip, whereas previously an itinerary and explanation of the business relationship to the host sufficed. Similarly, approvals for private visits will be limited to cases of death or terminal illness of a Danish resident family member, where previously family visits were eligible. Short-term visa issuance for tourist visits will be suspended.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 13, 2022: Denmark has suspended a bilateral visa facilitation agreement with Russia, as it is not subject to the EU-wide visa facilitation agreement.
- Denmark's visa service provider in Russia has temporarily suspended the submission of biometric data and issuance of entry visas. It is not yet clear whether individuals with pending applications (who already submitted biometric data) will still be permitted to collect their entry visa if approved. Although work permit applications can still be submitted on behalf of Russian citizens, government processing will remain on hold until biometric data is submitted. Schengen visa holders can still submit biometrics in Denmark; Russian citizens with long-term residence in another country can submit their biometric data in their country of residence; other travelers do not have an alternative option to submit biometrics.
Estonia
- UPDATE MAY 31, 2023: An exception has been added to the policy requiring Russian and Belarusian nationals who are residing in Estonia under the basis of their visa D to leave Estonia once their legal stay under a visa D expires (usually after 365 days). The new exception is for Russian or Belarusian students (who have a long-term visa for study, a temporary residence permit for study or who have the right to temporarily stay in Estonia resulting from the expiry of their residence permit and who have completed their studies in the Estonian language or who can prove knowledge of Estonian at least at the B2 level under the Common European Framework of Reference), doctors and dentists, and academic staff legally staying in Estonia – these individuals can apply for the residence permit for a longer stay in Estonia, whereas previously, they had to leave Estonia when their right of stay expired.
- UPDATE APRIL 17, 2023: Estonia is not issuing digital nomad visas for Russian and Belarussian citizens.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 9, 2022: Under a common regional approach, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will restrict entry to Russian citizens holding Schengen visas issued by any country starting September 19. Each country will implement the agreement into national policy on its own terms and potentially with their own exceptions.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: The Estonian government has confirmed that effective September 19, 2022, entry to Russian citizens holding a Schengen visa from any Schengen-associated country will be refused. Exceptions to this entry refusal will likely include Russian citizens with Estonian residence permits and Russian citizens who are permitted under EU law to move between EU Member States, among others.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022: Authorities have confirmed that exceptions to this restriction include (among others) those seeking specific types of family reunification, those entering for humanitarian reasons, transiting travelers, those transporting goods and short-term visas issued by Estonia for short-term work or study, Russian citizens who are permitted under EU law to move between EU Member States and Russian citizens who hold a long-term type D visa (whose short-term employment is registered in Estonia).
- UPDATE AUGUST 11, 2022: Estonia will ban Russian citizens with Estonian-issued short-term Schengen visas from entering Estonia for purposes such as tourism or business visits. Limited exceptions apply to family members of EU citizens, family visits to Estonian residents and humanitarian travel purposes, among others. Russian citizens with Estonian-issued residence permits or who hold visas issued by other EU or Schengen Area countries remain permitted entry.
- Suspension of short-term Schengen C visas (for business visits and tourism) to Belarussian and Russian citizens resident in Belarus and Russia as of April 9, 2022. Applications for humanitarian visas and family members of Estonian citizens are still exceptionally accepted. Suspension of issuance of long-term D visas and residence permits to Belarussian and Russian citizens, including for employment purposes, as of April 9, 2022 regardless of the location of application.
- Short-term employment of Russian and Belarusian citizens with a legal residence permit issued by another EU member state is not permitted. Pending residence permit applications for Belarussian and Russian citizens are also on hold as of April 9, 2022.
- Suspension of issuance of visas and residence permits for Russian citizens for the purpose of studying as of July 28, 2022. No end date to the restrictions has been confirmed.
- UPDATE AUGUST 17, 2022: Students from Russia who did not finish their studies in Estonia can exceptionally apply to extend their residence permit by one year in Estonia to complete their studies by applying for an extension of their residence permit with the Police and Border Guard Board.
- Current residence permits remain valid and can be renewed or changed to a different status for eligible applicants.
Finland
- UPDATE AUGUST 30, 2023: Biometrics appointments and any other residence permit matters are currently only available at the Finnish Embassy or VFS Global in Moscow. The other VFS service points in Russia are only processing visa applications.
- UPDATE AUGUST 8, 2023:
- St. Petersburg consular closure. According to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland, the Consulate General in St. Petersburg will close October 1, 2023 (and the customer service desk will close September 1, 2023). Therefore, applications for visas or residence permits submitted after August 1, 2023 are not being accepted at the related Visa Facilitation Service (VFS) office there. Applications submitted before August 1, 2023 are being processed normally. Due to this closure, starting September 1, 2023, the Moscow Embassy will accept all Finnish visa and residence permit applications in Russia.
- Moscow consular closure. Additionally according to the announcement, due to resource issues, the Moscow Embassy in Finland has also ceased accepting visa and residence permit applications from August 1-31, 2023. Applications submitted before August 1, 2023 are being processed normally.
- UPDATE JULY 10, 2023: The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that effective July 10, 2023, existing travel restrictions for Russian citizens traveling to or through Finland will be extended 'until further notice'. Additionally, from July 10, 2023, Russian business travelers can no longer transit through Finland to other countries, and they must provide a valid and necessary reason to conduct in-person business activities in Finland. Additionally, from the same date, Russian property owners must provide a valid and necessary reason for being in Finland; while Russian students can only be admitted to Finland if they are obtaining a degree (or participating in a degree program, like an exchange).
- UPDATE OCTOBER 3, 2022: Effective September 29, Russian citizens with valid Schengen visas are not permitted to enter Finland for tourism or transit purposes (for transit to other Schengen Area countries). Entry remains permitted to Russian citizens holding residence permits issued by Finland, EU or European Economic Area Member States, or Switzerland; and to Russian citizens holding a long-term D visa issued by a Schengen Area country. Other exemptions are listed here.
- UPDATE AUGUST 30, 2022: Effective September 1, Finnish consular posts in Russia will reduce available tourist visa filing appointments to 100 from 200, and other visa filing appointments (work, studies or family purposes) to 400 from 800. This measure will also affect biometric submission for all schemes. Though this is still a large number of appointments, the reduced spots may require earlier booking and careful work start planning.
France
- Due to France's suspension of its visa facilitation agreement with Russia, Russian citizens applying for a short-stay French visa will now have to pay EUR 80 instead of EUR 35 and their short-stay visa applications will take 45 days to process (instead of the usual 15 days).
Ireland
- As of October 26, 2022, Russian and Belarusian nationals need a visa for short stays to Ireland, even if they hold a valid UK short stay visa. Previously, these nationals were eligible for the Short Stay Visa Waiver, which allows certain nationalities who have a UK short stay visa to travel to Ireland for a limited period without an Irish visa. This will primarily impact visitors and business travelers, as the scheme only applies to short stays.
Latvia
- UPDATE MAY 7, 2024: The current entry ban on certain Russian citizens has been extended until March 4, 2025. Individuals who were previously exempt from the ban will remain exempt.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2023: Effective September 19, 2023, eligible Russian nationals whose Latvian permanent residence (granted after losing Latvian citizenship or the country's unique 'Latvian national status') was annulled on September 1, 2023 have been provided application extensions and new alternative pathways to residence. First, the deadline for applying for EU long-term residence status has been extended to December 31, 2023 (the previous deadline was September 1, 2023). Applicants must have attempted a Latvian language proficiency test at least once (regardless whether they have passed it). Second, they may now also apply for a permanent residence permit. Such applicants must not have been outside Latvia in the last five years for any single period longer than six months, or for 12 months cumulatively; and must also have passed the national language proficiency test at an 'A2' level. Third, they may apply for a temporary two-year residence permit. Such applicants must have either passed the language proficiency test (at an 'A2' level) or promise to do so within the two-year residence period. Through introducing various language requirements, Latvia has sought to restrict Latvian residence for Russian nationals.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2023: According to a response from a Latvian consular official, Latvian consular posts now issue long-term (D) entry visas to Russian citizens with a Latvian temporary residence permit. Previously, Russian citizens were not being granted D entry visas and they were not allowed entry even if they were granted a work permit in Latvia (such as an EU Blue Card).
- UPDATE JUNE 30, 2023: The current entry ban on certain Russian citizens has been extended until March 4, 2024. Individuals who were previously exempt from the ban will remain exempt.
- UPDATE DECEMBER 15, 2022: Effective September 1, 2023, Russian citizens who hold Latvian national status and who (as of September 1, 2023) also hold a Latvian permanent residence permit will no longer be able to extend their permanent residence status in Latvia; permits will become void by that date. In order to maintain valid residence status, Russian citizens will need to apply for EU long-term residence status by September 1, 2023. Documents required include a standard form, copy of passport and document confirming the individual has passed the Latvian language exam (A2 level at a minimum).
- UPDATE NOVEMBER 21, 2022: Russian and Belarusian citizens are no longer eligible for a residence permit based on investment or the purchase of real estate in Latvia (except in cases of family reunification, international protection, statutory employment under EU, public interest or humanitarian considerations).
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 26, 2022: As of September 24, 2022, both long-term visa (D visa) issuance and Digital Nomad Visa issuance to Russian citizens are suspended. Additionally, Russian citizens seeking to obtain permanent resident status in Latvia are required to pass a Latvian language test at A2 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, even if they previously were Latvian nationals. Previously, former Latvian nationals waived from language testing requirements when seeking permanent residence. Russian citizens currently holding Latvian permanent residence, who benefited from the language test waiver, are required to submit proof of language skills at A2 level by September 1, 2023.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: According to national law in Latvia, from September 19, 2022 until June 30, 2023, entry by Russian citizens will be restricted to individuals holding residence permits issued by Latvia, Switzerland, or an EU/European Economic Area country; long-term visas issued by a Schengen Area country; or holding a short-term Schengen visa and seeking entry as a family member of a Latvian/EU/EEA/Swiss citizen, eligible transport or diplomatic staff, Kaliningrad transit document holder or for humanitarian purposes.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 7, 2022: Extensive background checks and additional document requirements for Belarussian and Russian citizens permitted to file residence permit applications under an exemption from the general ban (detailed below) are causing overall immigration processing times of up to one year from the date of filing, as opposed to normal processing times of up to one month for other visa-required nationals.
- UPDATE AUGUST 10, 2022: Latvian border guards currently conduct an interview with each Belarussian and Russian citizen seeking entry to Latvia. Russian citizens are additionally asked to sign a document confirming their stance on the Ukraine conflict before being permitted entry.
- UPDATE AUGUST 5, 2022: Visa application acceptance and issuance has been suspended for Russian citizens for an indefinite period of time. A visa can only be issued on the condition that the Russian citizen has to attend the funeral of a very close relative.
- Issuance of initial and renewal temporary residence permits to Russian and Belarussian nationals continues to be suspended (except for family reunification, international protection, employment, studies, internships, national interest, or humanitarian considerations, among limited other purposes).
Lithuania
- UPDATE JUNE 12, 2024: On April 25, 2024, Lithuania extended existing visa restrictions and stricter border screenings and procedures for Belarusians and Russians until May 2, 2025.
- UPDATE JULY 10, 2023: Lithuania has commenced stricter border screenings and procedures, including a more thorough review of travel documents and visas, for foreign nationals traveling through Lithuania from Belarus and Russia.
- UPDATE MAY 9, 2023: The government has suspended the acceptance of temporary residence permits for Russian citizens, except for Russian citizens with a valid Schengen or national visa or residence permit issued by Lithuania, or a residence permit issued by another EU Member State. The government has also suspended the acceptance of temporary residence permits for Russian citizens submitted through an external service provider, with a possible exception if the application is mediated by an institution authorised by the government. Additionally, the government has suspended the acceptance of applications from Russian and Belarusian citizens for Lithuanian electronic resident status. Those holding electronic identification certificates and electronic signature certificates for electronic resident cards will have their status automatically invalidated. This does not apply to citizens of the Russia or Belarus with valid temporary or permanent residence permits in Lithuania. Citizens of Russia and Belarus will not be able to apply for national visas through external service providers abroad, and will only be able to apply for visas through visa services abroad if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts as an intermediary for the issuance of the visa.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 20, 2022: According to national law in Lithuania, as of September 19, 2022, entry by Russian citizens has been further restricted. Entry is only permitted for Russian citizens with Lithuanian origin and their close family; those seeking to reinstate Lithuanian citizenship and their close family; individuals holding residence permits issued by Lithuania or an EU/Schengen/European Economic Area country, long-term visas issued by a Schengen Area country, or a Kaliningrad transit document; and those holding a short-term Schengen visa and seeking entry as a family member of a Lithuanian/EU/EEA/Swiss citizen, eligible transport or diplomatic staff, or for humanitarian purposes.
- Lithuanian embassies have stopped issuing visas (both Schengen and national) to Russian and Belarusian citizens, except for individuals with Lithuanian origin and their close family; those seeking to reinstate Lithuanian citizenship and their close family; and family members of a Lithuanian/EU/European Economic Area/Swiss citizen. Russian and Belarusian citizens currently resident in Lithuania are permitted to extend their stay in country.
Netherlands
- The Dutch consulate in Moscow has stopped issuing short-term visas for the Netherlands.
Norway
- Update – May 23, 2024: Effective May 29, 2024, Norway will cease granting tourist visas to Russian nationals. Exceptions may apply, including for visits to close family (parents, spouses, cohabitants and children only) living in Norway. Additionally, Russian citizens working or studying in Norway or other Schengen countries may still apply for a visa.
- The visa facilitation agreement with Russia has been suspended. As a result, Russian citizens applying for a short-stay Norwegian visa will have to pay EUR 80 instead of EUR 35 (for those submitting applications on or after October 7, 2022), their short-stay visa applications will take 45 days to process (instead of the usual 15 days), and multiple-entry visas are suspended for Russian citizens.
Poland
- UPDATE APRIL 5, 2023: As of April 5, 2023, the Polish government will no longer allow entry to Poland along the external European Union border for Russian citizens who are: children enrolled in Polish schools or their guardians; students of Polish universities; and dependents with Russian passports entering on a visa. The only exception will be if the individual holds a Polish Residence Permit or "Polish Business Harbor" visa.
- UPDATE OCTOBER 31, 2022: As of October 28, 2022, Russian citizens can no longer file new Special Permission applications, as Russia was removed from the list of countries whose nationals can perform work in Poland based on Special Permission. Russian citizens already working under this permission type in Poland can remain until the end of their permission document if they also have a legal right of stay in Poland. Pending Special Permission applications as of this date will be processed.
- UPDATE OCTOBER 3, 2022: Russian nationals cannot cross external EU border in Poland (by any method) unless they belong to one of the groups exempt from new restrictions, including workers (as long as work permit and confirmation of work in Poland is provided); holders of a Poland Business Harbour visa; students of Polish schools and their guardians; and children of workers, among others. The restrictions do not apply to those entering Poland from another Schengen country. The purpose of regulation is to prohibit Russian travelers entering Poland for tourism, cultural, sports and business purposes.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 22, 2022: Russian citizens face an increased number of rejections for residence permit renewal applications as a result of negative security agency (ABW) opinions issued following the standard background check that is undertaken for all foreign applicants. Decisions indicate the need to protect state security as a reason for the rejections. Additionally, Fragomen anticipates that Russian citizens holding valid long-term status, e.g., a residence card issued by Poland, may also face heightened scrutiny and obstacles during border crossing. Employers are advised to assess and minimize travel requirements to prevent issues for Russian citizen staff based in Poland. Fragomen also recommends affected employers to review the immigration status of their Russian employees in Poland, to ensure there is a business continuity plan for in-country immigration steps in case of rejections, and to re-assess potential migration plans if appropriate, to ensure timely action.
- UPDATE SEPTEMBER 9, 2022: Under a common regional approach, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will restrict entry to Russian citizens holding Schengen visas starting September 19. Each country will implement the agreement into national policy on its own terms and potentially with their own exceptions.
- Standard national visa (work visa and entry visa) issuance is still suspended for Russian citizens. Additionally, issuance for initial Schengen visas, and Poland Harbour visas is also suspended for Russian citizens. Other visa category applications are subject to strict scrutiny for Russian citizens.
Romania
Update – April 26, 2024: Romanian consular posts in Russia have restarted issuing short-stay visas (for tourism and business travel purposes) to Russian citizens on a discretionary basis. Applicants have no guarantee of approval. These consular posts had previously ceased issuing such visas to Russian citizens. Romanian consular posts outside Russia, however, have not restarted issuing of visas to Russian citizens.
Slovakia
- UPDATE JUNE 8, 2023: Russian nationals applying at the Slovak Embassy for Schengen visas may be required to obtain a verified invitation in addition to the regular documents submitted with their visa application. A verified invitation includes an invitation letter from a physical or legal person residing in Slovakia confirming that this individual or entity can cover the Russian national's stay in Slovakia, a bank statement from this individual or entity and confirmation of accommodation. Russian nationals should also expect delays in application processing as consular appointments at the Slovak Embassy are booked through the end of 2023.
- Russian nationals applying for Schengen visas should expect stricter review and additional document requirements. We are confirming further information with the relevant authorities and will update this alert when more information is confirmed.
Spain
- Visa and permit applications for investors, entrepreneurs and business project representatives is temporarily suspended until further notice as of March 15, 2022.
Sweden
- UPDATE - August 28, 2023: Swedish residence card applicants awaiting receipt of their cards at the Swedish Embassy in Moscow should expect delays as several courier companies recently stopped making deliveries to Russia. During non-holiday periods, residence cards – which must be processed in Sweden and then couriered to the relevant embassy – can currently take up to six weeks (and potentially longer) to arrive after being sent from Sweden. The previous timeframe for such delivery was around four weeks. Residence cards cannot be forwarded to another Swedish embassy or an address in Sweden. At best, the Swedish embassy in Moscow can only send the card back to the Migration Agency in Sweden – however, such deliveries are currently delayed for the same logistical reasons.
Switzerland
- UPDATE AUGUST 18, 2023: As of August 16, 2023, individuals holding ordinary and diplomatic passports, residence permits for stateless persons, return certificates, and seafarer's identity cards issued after the following dates from regions of Ukraine (Crimea and Sevastopol after March 18, 2014; Donetsk after April 24, 2019; Kharkiv after August 1, 2022; Kherson after May 25, 2022; Luhansk after April 24, 2019; and Zaporizhzhia after May 25, 2022) or from Abkhazia and South Ossetia after August 26, 2008 are no longer able to obtain Schengen visas in Switzerland or cross Schengen external borders via Switzerland. However, individuals from the above-listed areas can still obtain visas for humanitarian reasons, among other limited reasons.
- Due to Switzerland's suspension of its bilateral visa facilitation agreement with Russia, Russian citizens applying for a short-stay Schengen visa will now have to pay EUR 80 instead of EUR 35 and their short-stay visa applications will take 45 days to process (instead of the usual 15 days).
Türkiye
- As of January 2023, the Migration Directorate will no longer give Russian nationals preferential treatment when they apply for tourist residence permits, which had resulted in a higher number of permits than usual being granted. As a result, Russian nationals should now anticipate a higher rate of denials for these permits.
United Kingdom
- UK processing delays. In the United Kingdom, visa issuance to Russian citizens is not formally suspended but various steps of the immigration process are delayed. Specifically, tuberculosis testing locations and visa application centres in Russia face lengthy appointment wait times; and English language testing (required for Skilled Worker visa applications) is largely suspended in Russia, causing limited available spots and corresponding delay. Additionally, as previously reported, overseas priority visa processing is suspended and entry clearance application is delayed for all foreign national applicants applying from outside the United Kingdom (not just for Russian visas), as immigration staff is reallocated internally to support with Ukraine humanitarian applications.
European Union
- UPDATE October 4, 2022: EU guidance on strict scrutiny. The European Commission issued additional guidelines to EU Member States on more strictly scrutinizing short-term Schengen visa applications and handling border crossings by Russian citizens. Further details are available here. Earlier guidelines on the revocation of Schengen visa applications and entry denial at borders following the suspension of facilitated Schengen visas are available here. Each EU Member State may or may not implement the guidelines as it is guidance only.
- Suspension of facilitated Schengen visas in the European Union. The European Council has suspended the short-stay visa facilitation agreement with Russia effective September 12, 2022. Short-term travel to the Schengen area for all Russian citizens will become more complicated, more expensive, more burdensome, and slower to secure. The visa facilitation agreement was already suspended for Russian diplomats, other Russian officials and Russian businesspeople in March 2022.
Other related issues and impacts
- Golden visa suspension. Issuance of investor visas for Russian citizens is temporarily suspended in many countries including the Czech Republic, Greece (suspension on renewals of Golden visas has been lifted), Ireland, Italy (for Russian and Belarussian nationals), Latvia, Malta, Portugal and Spain. The United Kingdom closed its Tier 1 Investor route for all applicants on February 17, 2022. The EU Council of Ministers has committed to measures to limit the sale of golden passports to Russian nationals. Affected Russian citizens should check with their consular post for specific information on investor visa issuance.
- Travel impacts for Russian citizens. The United States, the European Union, other European countries and Canada have closed their airways to Russian flights, and several airlines have limited travel over Russia, causing delays in travel routes. Travelers should check with their specific airline for more information.
Impact
Employers with Russian citizen employees should take these suspensions into account for in-process and upcoming moves, and notify their employees of any travel implications.
Affected individuals should contact their immigration professional for specific information.
Looking ahead
Since the situation is fluid, we will consolidate further updates on this alert page. Further visa suspensions and immigration rule changes for Russian citizens are expected. Check our Spotlight page on the evolving situation and firm resources.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.