Worldwide/Russia: Update On Visa Suspensions For Russian Citizens

Czech Republic

UPDATE JULY 17, 2024: Effective September 15, 2024, and with certain exceptions, the Czech Republic will cease recognizing non-biometric Russian passports. Russian nationals currently in the Czech Republic with a valid residence permit (e.g. long-term or permanent residence) must ensure they have obtained a biometric Russian passport by September 15, 2024, or they will be fined. It is not currently clear whether other Russian nationals in the country with non-biometric passports will also be subject to this fine. From September 15, 2024, all visa applications submitted with non-biometric Russian passports will be rejected; visa applications pending as of that date will also be rejected if applicants do not provide a biometric passport within a 'reasonable period of time' from that date. The new biometric passport requirements will not apply to Russian nationals who are under the age 15, those included in the Civil Society Program, as well as certain visa and residency holders.

UPDATE APRIL 24, 2024: The ban did not expire on March 31, 2024 and continues indefinitely.

UPDATE APRIL 3, 2023: The government extended the ban on the issuance of new visas and residence permits to Russian and Belarusian nationals until March 31, 2024. This ban has been in place since March 2022. Some Russian and Belarusian nationals, such as family members of EU nationals who reside in the Czech Republic, are exempt from the ban, and those with long-term visas or residence permits can still renew these documents.

UPDATE MARCH 22, 2023: The Czech government has suspended the issuance of Czech visas or residence permits to foreign nationals who hold dual citizenship with Russia or Belarus.

UPDATE OCTOBER 12, 2022: Starting October 25, 2022, Russian citizens will be denied entry for tourism, sports or culture purposes, even if they hold a valid Schengen visa.

New visa issuance is temporarily suspended for Russian citizens (except in humanitarian cases) as of May 16, 2022 (though Belarus and Russian citizens holding valid Czech entry visas for the purpose of collecting a residence permit in the Czech Republic can collect their residence permit).