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New York courts issued significant estate litigation rulings this spring, addressing undue influence claims, attorney-client privilege protections, and the admission of lost wills. These decisions clarify important procedural and substantive standards for estate practitioners navigating complex probate disputes.
with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
This spring, New York courts made key rulings on estate matters: the Appellate Division reversed a summary judgment in Gennarelli, citing triable issues of undue influence; the Catapano court denied access to attorney records, ruling the petitioner lacked authority to waive privilege and the requests were too broad; and in Goldman, the court admitted a lost will after finding sufficient evidence of validity, allowing the petitioner to serve as executor despite some financial allegations, which it deemed premature and speculative.
Estate Litigation partner, Ilene Sherwyn Cooper, shares her analysis in her article “Spring Round-Up” published in the New York Law Journal here: Spring Round-Up | Law.com
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