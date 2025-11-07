Ep. 56 – Navigating Self-Dealing Rules In Private Foundations With Victoria Fiengo (Podcast)

On this episode, host Erin Nicholls welcomes Victoria Fiengo, Private Client Services Associate, to discuss the complexities of self-dealing in private foundations. The discussion focuses on the importance of understanding the broad definition of disqualified persons to avoid impermissible self-dealing actions that the IRS would consider an abuse of its rules. In this vein, practitioners are reminded of the need for careful estate planning, particularly when considering private foundations as beneficiaries, as it can complicate estate administration. Tune in, as this episode serves as a guide for navigating numerous regulations surrounding private foundations and self-dealing.

