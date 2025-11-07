ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Ep. 56 – Navigating Self-Dealing Rules In Private Foundations With Victoria Fiengo (Podcast)

WD
Wiggin & Dana

Contributor

Wiggin & Dana logo

Wiggin and Dana is a full-service law firm of highly talented, creative and experienced lawyers dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day.

With offices in Boston, Connecticut, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Florida, we represent clients throughout the United States and globally on a wide range of sophisticated and complex matters. From defending a Fortune 500 institution in “bet-the-company” litigation, to helping the next generation of inventors bring a new technology to market, to preserving the wealth that a family business has worked so hard to create, we pride ourselves in offering value driven solutions and results.

Explore Firm Details
On this episode, host Erin Nicholls welcomes Victoria Fiengo, Private Client Services Associate, to discuss the complexities of self-dealing in private foundations.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Victoria Fiengo and Erin D. Nicholls
Victoria Fiengo’s articles from Wiggin & Dana are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • in United States
Wiggin & Dana are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial, Intellectual Property and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries

On this episode, host Erin Nicholls welcomes Victoria Fiengo, Private Client Services Associate, to discuss the complexities of self-dealing in private foundations. The discussion focuses on the importance of understanding the broad definition of disqualified persons to avoid impermissible self-dealing actions that the IRS would consider an abuse of its rules. In this vein, practitioners are reminded of the need for careful estate planning, particularly when considering private foundations as beneficiaries, as it can complicate estate administration. Tune in, as this episode serves as a guide for navigating numerous regulations surrounding private foundations and self-dealing.

Like what you hear? Click below to subscribe to the podcast and get emailed new episodes as they become available, along with exclusive subscriber content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Victoria Fiengo
Victoria Fiengo
Photo of Erin D. Nicholls
Erin D. Nicholls
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More