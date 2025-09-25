ARTICLE
25 September 2025

Webinar – Everyone Needs A Will (Video)

BB
Beresford Booth

Contributor

Beresford Booth logo

Founded in 1946, Beresford Booth is the largest law firm in Snohomish County. We are a full-service law firm with locations in both Edmonds and Bothell, Washington. Our clients range from small start-up companies to families to growing businesses. We pride ourselves on providing first-class legal services to our clients in a practical, creative and timely fashion. We proudly serve clients across Washington State and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Explore Firm Details
In this webinar, Attorney Rachel J. Wright discusses "Everyone Needs a Will"
United States Family and Matrimonial
Rachel Wright

In this webinar, Attorney Rachel J. Wright discusses “Everyone Needs a Will”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rachel Wright
Rachel Wright
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More