ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
Private Wealth Partner Kathryn von Matthiessen will speak on the "Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US" panel discussion at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 11.
Worldwide Family and Matrimonial
Kathryn von Matthiessen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

Private Wealth Partner Kathryn von Matthiessen will speak on the "Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US" panel discussion at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 11. The discussion, hosted in person in Katten's New York office, as well as in person in Milan and remotely via webinar, will cover a cross-border case study of an Italian moving to New York with US and Italian heirs and legislative updates from the United States and Italy.

Learn more about the "Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US" discussion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kathryn von Matthiessen
Kathryn von Matthiessen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More