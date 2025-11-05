Private Wealth Partner Kathryn von Matthiessen will speak on the "Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US" panel discussion at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 11. The discussion, hosted in person in Katten's New York office, as well as in person in Milan and remotely via webinar, will cover a cross-border case study of an Italian moving to New York with US and Italian heirs and legislative updates from the United States and Italy.

Learn more about the "Estate Planning Across Jurisdictions: Italy & US" discussion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.