College Financial Planning With Jack Wang (Video)

In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona welcomes Jack Wang, a wealth advisor at Innovative Advisory Group and host of 'The Smart College Buyer' podcast. They discuss Jack's journey from commercial banking to wealth advising with a focus on college financial aid planning. Jack provides in-depth strategies on how families can maximize financial aid, the importance of early planning, and the nuances of different aid sources. They also explore the role of grandparents and other family members in contributing to college costs, and the implications of different types of contributions. Jack offers practical advice for parents to ensure they are financially prepared for their child's college education without compromising their own financial stability. Tune in to gain valuable insights and tips for securing financial aid and making informed decisions about paying for college.

