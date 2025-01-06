ARTICLE
6 January 2025

Fiduciary Responsibility: Best Practices To Keep An Estate Out Of The Courtroom

Baby Boomers are expected to transfer between $30T-$70T in wealth over the next two decades
United States Family and Matrimonial
Robert N. Young and Rachel Scott Decker
AGENDA

  • "The Great Wealth Transfer"
  • North Carolina Probate
  • Probate v. Non-Probate Assets
  • Uniform Trust Code
  • Common Issues in Estate and Trust Disputes
  • Selecting the Right Executor or Trustee

THE GREAT WEALTH TRANSFER

  • Baby Boomers are expected to transfer between $30T-$70T in wealth over the next two decades.
  • Only 11% of Millennials display a "relatively high" level of financial literacy, while 28% of Millennials display a "very low" literacy rate in finances.
  • New York alone saw a 350% increase in contested estate proceedings from 2016-2019.

NORTH CAROLINA PROBATE

  • The Uniform Probate Code, a model legal code to standardize probate, has been adopted in 18 U.S. States. North Carolina is not one of the 18 states.
  • Instead, North Carolina's statutory provisions for estate administration are governed by N.C. Gen. Stat. Ch. 28A, effective since July 1, 1975.
  • Under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 28A-13-2, a personal representative "is a fiduciary who...is under a general duty to settle the estate of the personal representative's decedent as expeditiously and with as little sacrifice of value as is reasonable under all of the circumstances."
  • Article 21 of N.C. Gen. Stat. Ch. 28A governs the accounting for a decedent's estate.

To view the full article please click here.

Robert N. Young
Rachel Scott Decker
