Fiduciary Responsibility: Best Practices To Keep An Estate Out Of The Courtroom

AGENDA
- "The Great Wealth Transfer"
- North Carolina Probate
- Probate v. Non-Probate Assets
- Uniform Trust Code
- Common Issues in Estate and Trust Disputes
- Selecting the Right Executor or Trustee
THE GREAT WEALTH TRANSFER
- Baby Boomers are expected to transfer between $30T-$70T in wealth over the next two decades.
- Only 11% of Millennials display a "relatively high" level of financial literacy, while 28% of Millennials display a "very low" literacy rate in finances.
- New York alone saw a 350% increase in contested estate proceedings from 2016-2019.
NORTH CAROLINA PROBATE
- The Uniform Probate Code, a model legal code to standardize probate, has been adopted in 18 U.S. States. North Carolina is not one of the 18 states.
- Instead, North Carolina's statutory provisions for estate administration are governed by N.C. Gen. Stat. Ch. 28A, effective since July 1, 1975.
- Under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 28A-13-2, a personal representative "is a fiduciary who...is under a general duty to settle the estate of the personal representative's decedent as expeditiously and with as little sacrifice of value as is reasonable under all of the circumstances."
- Article 21 of N.C. Gen. Stat. Ch. 28A governs the accounting for a decedent's estate.
