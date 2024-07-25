Unveiling The Corporate Transparency Act (Podcast)

Join us for this episode as Cheri Duryea, President of Duryea Strategic Marketing, takes the interviewer's seat when our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exit gives a comprehensive overview of the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA"), which came into effect January 1, 2024. Vandenack, an inductee into the NAEPC Hall of Fame, explains the profound implications of the CTA, spanning its impact on both existing and prospective domestic and foreign corporate entities, its legislative backdrop, the mandatory filing requirements, and potential penalties for non-compliance. Tune in now to equip yourself with the essential understanding of the CTA and stay ahead of the curve.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.