Wicked Coin: The "Fat Leonard" Scandal (Podcast)

Wiley Podcast · Wicked Coin: The "Fat Leonard" Scandal

Power and corruption ... two sides of a Wicked Coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati, co-chair of Wiley's Global Disputes Practice, and Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar & Government Investigations Practice tell the stories of the world's largest, most salacious corruption scandals. Together they explore the myriad ways in which corruption creeps into the hearts and minds of men and women, the consequences of corruption for perpetrators and victims alike, and the red flags that, had they been identified and addressed, might have changed the course of history.

In their debut episode, Tatiana and Diana dive into the infamous "Fat Leonard" scandal that rocked the U.S. Navy. From bribery, to blackmail, to prosecutorial misconduct, they unpack how a massive corruption scheme unfolded due to critical failures in oversight. Join the conversation exploring how to promote transparency, improve accountability, and rebuild trust and credibility at our nation's highest levels of defense.

For more on the Fat Leonard scandal, check out "Fat Leonard: How One Man Bribed, Bilked, and Seduced the U.S. Navy" by Craig Whitlock and the Fat Leonard podcast on Brazen+.

