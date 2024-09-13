ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Wicked Coin: The "Fat Leonard" Scandal (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
Power and corruption … two sides of a Wicked Coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati, co-chair of Wiley's Global Disputes Practice, and Diana Shaw...
United States Criminal Law
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Authors

Wiley Podcast · Wicked Coin: The "Fat Leonard" Scandal

Power and corruption ... two sides of a Wicked Coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati, co-chair of Wiley's Global Disputes Practice, and Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar & Government Investigations Practice tell the stories of the world's largest, most salacious corruption scandals. Together they explore the myriad ways in which corruption creeps into the hearts and minds of men and women, the consequences of corruption for perpetrators and victims alike, and the red flags that, had they been identified and addressed, might have changed the course of history.

In their debut episode, Tatiana and Diana dive into the infamous "Fat Leonard" scandal that rocked the U.S. Navy. From bribery, to blackmail, to prosecutorial misconduct, they unpack how a massive corruption scheme unfolded due to critical failures in oversight. Join the conversation exploring how to promote transparency, improve accountability, and rebuild trust and credibility at our nation's highest levels of defense.

For more on the Fat Leonard scandal, check out "Fat Leonard: How One Man Bribed, Bilked, and Seduced the U.S. Navy" by Craig Whitlock and the Fat Leonard podcast on Brazen+.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More