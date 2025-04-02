ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Alberts And Wiltse Examine U.S. Prosecutions Based On Foreign Violations

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman Partner Jeffrey Alberts and Associate Aaron Wiltse authored an article titled "How Money Laundering Allegations Turn Foreign Violations Into Domestic Cases" for the Anti-Corruption Report.
United States Criminal Law
Jeffrey Alberts and Aaron J. Wiltse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman Partner Jeffrey Alberts and Associate Aaron Wiltse authored an article titled "How Money Laundering Allegations Turn Foreign Violations Into Domestic Cases" for the Anti-Corruption Report. In the article, they analyze how federal prosecutors are increasingly leveraging foreign law violations to bring U.S. criminal and civil cases.

Jeff and Aaron examine the statutory framework underpinning these cases, particularly how U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) statutes define "specified unlawful activity" (SUA) to include offenses against foreign nations. They discuss how courts have interpreted these provisions, highlighting challenges in proving foreign violations and ensuring due process in domestic proceedings.

The article explores recent legal decisions, such as the Ninth Circuit's rulings in United States v. Chi and United States v. Shen Zhen New World I, LLC, which address how foreign bribery laws fit within U.S. money laundering statutes. Jeff and Aaron also analyze how courts determine whether a foreign law qualifies as an SUA, the evidentiary burden on prosecutors, and procedural uncertainties in litigating these cases.

With U.S. authorities expanding their extraterritorial reach, ongoing judicial scrutiny will be crucial in balancing enforcement objectives with legal safeguards. The article underscores the importance of clarity in applying foreign legal standards and the potential risks of jurisdictional overreach.

Read the full article here (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey Alberts
Jeffrey Alberts
Photo of Aaron J. Wiltse
Aaron J. Wiltse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More