Deceiving Your Way To The American Dream: The George Santos Story (Podcast)

In this jaw-dropping episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati are joined by their Wiley colleague Rob Walker – former Chief Counsel to both the House and Senate Ethics Committees – for an unflinching look at the rise and fall of George Santos. From fabricating his résumé and heritage to defrauding donors and misusing campaign funds, Santos' story is a masterclass in audacity and deception. Tune in as the Wiley team unpacks how a man built on lies made it to Congress – and what ultimately brought him down. For more on the rise and fall of George Santos, check out "The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos" by Mark Chiusano.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.