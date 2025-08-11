Judge Or Jury?

Partner Lloyd Firth argues that Recommendation 44 from the Leveson Review—which mandates judge-only trials for serious and complex fraud—undermines defendants' rights and fails to provide meaningful relief to the Crown Court backlog...

In an article published in New Law Journal, Partner Lloyd Firth argues that Recommendation 44 from the Leveson Review—which mandates judge-only trials for serious and complex fraud—undermines defendants' rights and fails to provide meaningful relief to the Crown Court backlog, raising the question: should justice be decided by one legal mind or twelve citizen voices?

Excerpt: "To deny a defendant that choice when accused of such a serious crime would be to deny them agency in the most consequential process of their life, and all for such an uncertain and negligible benefit."

