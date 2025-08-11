Judge Or Jury?

In an article published in New Law Journal, Partner Lloyd Firth argues that Recommendation 44 from the Leveson Review—which mandates judge-only trials for serious and complex fraud—undermines defendants' rights and fails to provide meaningful relief to the Crown Court backlog, raising the question: should justice be decided by one legal mind or twelve citizen voices?
Excerpt: "To deny a defendant that choice when accused of such a serious crime would be to deny them agency in the most consequential process of their life, and all for such an uncertain and negligible benefit."
