Retaliation For Reporting Fraud In New York: What To Do Next

What would you do if you discovered your manager was falsifying financial records? Or if you found out your company was overbilling clients or misusing government funds? Speaking up is the right thing to do—but what happens when your employer punishes you for it?

Maybe your workload suddenly disappeared. Maybe you were transferred to a less desirable position, excluded from meetings, or even let go without explanation. If you've reported fraud at work and are now facing backlash, you may be experiencing unlawful retaliation.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we know how intimidating it can be to stand up to your employer—especially after doing the ethical thing.

Recognizing Retaliation in the Workplace in New York

Retaliation doesn't always look like immediate termination. It can start subtly—being excluded from meetings, reassigned to worse shifts, or passed over for promotions. It can escalate to pay cuts, demotions, or a hostile work environment designed to push you out.

If any of this started happening after you reported fraud, it's not a coincidence. It's likely retaliation—and it's illegal. Start documenting everything: dates, emails, meetings, conversations, and witnesses. These details will be key to protecting your rights.

Talk to a Workplace Retaliation Lawyer Who Knows How to Fight Back

You don't have to handle this alone. Workplace retaliation cases are complex, and timing is critical. Consulting with an experienced New York retaliation lawyer can help you understand your rights and your options.

We've represented employees at every level—across a wide range of industries—who were punished for doing the right thing. We'll listen to your story, analyze your case, and give you a clear path forward.

File a Formal Complaint with the Right Agencies

In New York, employees can file retaliation claims with the New York State Department of Labor, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), or other federal and state agencies depending on the nature of the fraud reported. These agencies can investigate your claim and take enforcement action—but the process can be technical and slow-moving.

That's why having a legal team by your side is crucial. We'll help you file your complaint strategically, meet all deadlines, and strengthen your case from the outset.

Keep a Detailed Record of Everything

Retaliation cases often come down to documentation. The more you can show a clear timeline and connection between your protected action (like reporting fraud) and the negative treatment you received, the stronger your case becomes. Keep notes on everything—from informal conversations to HR reports—and store them somewhere safe.

Legal Action May Be Your Strongest Option

Sometimes, internal complaints and agency investigations aren't enough to stop the retaliation—or undo the harm that's already been done. If that's your situation, we're prepared to take legal action on your behalf.

Whether that means negotiating a resolution or filing a lawsuit in court, you may be able to fight for what you deserve: compensation for lost wages, emotional distress, reputational damage, and more.

Stand Up for the Truth—and for Yourself. Start Fighting Back With Our Employment Law Team Today

You did the right thing by reporting fraud. Now, it's time to stand up for your rights. If you're facing workplace retaliation in New York, you may need legal support. Employers often try to silence whistleblowers, but there are legal protections available.

When you take action, you protect more than just yourself—you protect the integrity of your workplace and help others feel safe to speak up too.

