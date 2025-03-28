Three Global Anti-Corruption Regulators Announce Plan To Bolster Enforcement

During the week of March 16, 2025, three regulators with significant extra-territorial anti-corruption enforcement jurisdiction announced plans to create a new International Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce (the Taskforce) to coordinate on future anti-corruption enforcement efforts.1 The announcement was clearly a response to what was perceived as the intent of the current U.S. administration to pull back, at least temporarily, from enforcement of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act against U.S. businesses.



France's Parquet National Financier (PNF), the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), and the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) issued a statement on March 20, 2025, affirming the agencies' shared commitment to combatting corruption within both "national and international frameworks," which would include obligations to combat bribery and corruption as members of the OECD.



The statement noted that the new Taskforce would enhance judicial collaboration between the three institutions – PNF, SFO, and OAG – in the fight against corruption and other breaches of probity.



The Taskforce will seek to:

increase operational exchanges in the handling of individual cases (i.e., cases prosecuted individually by one of the three institutions) through (i) regular exchanges of views and strategy, and (ii) proposals for cooperative action in individual cases; and

establish a broader framework for reflection on international anti-corruption strategy by (i) optimizing the sharing of best practices to take full advantage of combined expertise, and (ii) seizing opportunities for operational collaboration.

All three agency heads issued statements welcoming the operational cooperation among their agencies and noting the importance of such cooperation to combatting cross-border cooperation. Conspicuously absent was any reference to collaboration with the U.S., despite the longstanding role of the U.S. in prosecuting foreign corruption.

Understanding The Role of the Taskforce in the EU Regulatory Framework

The establishment of the Taskforce takes place amid the ongoing trilogue negotiations (i.e., between the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission) for a European directive on combating corruption. The negotiations began in January 2025 and are expected to be concluded in the course of 2025.



Because of the absence of a common regulatory framework within the EU, the fight against corruption is mainly handled at the national level by the Member States. To that end, the European Commission's proposal for a directive of May 3, 2023, on the fight against corruption2 seeks to harmonize the concept of criminal liability for corruption among member states3.

Implications for Multinational Corporations

As in many other areas, the announcement reflects an increasing divergence between U.S. and European policy. It is also a reminder that U.S. companies with a presence in European markets and that use the European banking system must maintain a robust anti-corruption compliance program. The failure to maintain such a program would be viewed as an aggravating factor in any investigation by the SFO or the PNF. Indeed, under the French Sapin II law, companies of a certain size (as measured by employees or revenues) with headquarters or presence in France have a positive obligation to develop and maintain a robust compliance program that includes a code of conduct, internal warning system, risk assessment procedures, and internal accounting controls.



In our previous alert issued regarding the Presidential Executive Order temporarily suspending the enforcement of the FCPA, we noted that multinationals must keep their eye on other anti-corruption enforcement regulators, and the announcement of the new Taskforce reinforces the importance of that. Indeed, we can expect to see these agencies looking to step into any void created by the lack of FCPA enforcement by, among other things, improving their own information sharing, referring cases to each other, and coordinating enforcement where they share jurisdiction. In this regard, it is worth noting that the PNF, OAG and SFO all stated that they intend to invite other 'like-minded" agencies involved in tackling international bribery and corruption to join the Taskforce.

Footnotes

