The 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: A Data-Driven, Whole-of-Government Approach To Preventing Fraud

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Gerald M. Moody Jr.’s articles from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

Key Points

On June 23, 2026, the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown (the “2026 Takedown”), charging 455 defendants in connection with more than $6.5 billion in alleged false claims.

The 2026 Takedown reflected a bipartisan, whole-of-government approach growing out of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. Acting AG Blanche emphasized that these efforts spanned “blue states” as well as “red states,” and included record-setting participation of 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units.

While civil enforcement actions were discussed, the focus was primarily on criminal prosecution and administrative actions, such as payment suspensions and provider-number revocations. Most highlighted enforcement actions involved individuals, and a senior DOJ official described health care corporations as cooperative.

The 2026 Takedown signals a shift from the reactive “pay and chase” model to a proactive, data-driven regime designed to identify and stop fraud before claims are paid. Federal officials emphasized the increased use of advanced data analytics and AI to catch fraud before payment, and which is supported by new data-sharing agreements among DOJ, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”), the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) and Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”). Accordingly, in-house legal and compliance teams may benefit from using their own analytics to monitor and address trends that the government or potential whistleblowers may find concerning.

Wound care (particularly allografts) and hospice providers were singled out and should expect to remain enforcement targets.

Background

On June 23, 2026, the DOJ announced the 2026 Takedown, charging 455 defendants—including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals—for alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involving over $6.5 billion in fraudulent claims. The headline numbers are significant, but for health care businesses it is important to note how the government got there: the use of “cutting-edge” data analytics to target the worst actors, paired with administrative tools that preemptively stop suspect payments before they go out the door. The announcement is best understood as part of the Administration’s prioritization of health care fraud enforcement=, which is an outgrowth of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, launched in March 2026. It is also a marker of a structural shift from post-payment recovery toward pre-payment detection, with state and federal authorities coordinating in an unprecedented manner.

The Structural Shift: From Post-Payment Recovery to Pre-Payment Detection

For decades, health care fraud enforcement has largely followed a “pay and chase” model. The 2026 Takedown makes it plain that this model is being replaced by one focused on early detection and payment prevention, instead of recovery. Senior federal officials emphasized the increased use of advanced data analytics and AI to catch fraud before payments are made. HHS Secretary Kennedy characterized this as the end of the “pay and chase model.” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz echoed this sentiment: “Prosecuting criminals who steal from American patients is necessary—but stopping them before a single dollar leaves the building is smarter.”

The data cited in the Takedown announcement bears out the shift. CMS suspended 1,079 providers and revoked the billing privileges of 1,403 others, while HHS’s Office of the Inspector General pursued more than $10 billion in payments to the Medicare Trust Fund from amounts that CMS identified and suspended before funds were paid to allegedly fraudulent providers.

Independent oversight confirms the trend towards pre-payment detection. The Government Accountability Office reported in March 2026 that CMS estimates it prevented approximately $11.9 billion in potentially fraudulent Medicare payments in fiscal years 2022 through 2024 through administrative actions such as prepayment claims reviews, automated prepayment denials, payment suspensions and enrollment revocations.1The DOJ’s Criminal Health Care Fraud Unit, for its part, describes its Data Fusion Center as a leader in using advanced data analytics and algorithmic methods to identify newly emerging schemes. The throughline is unmistakable: the government is compressing the time between anomalous data and enforcement action—and increasingly acting before payment, not after.

A Whole-of-Government Show of Force with Record Number of Medicaid Fraud Charges

The breadth of the coalition announcing the 2026 Takedown reinforced the message that this anti-fraud initiative is as coordinated as it is comprehensive. The announcement was made by not only the Acting AG and the Secretary of HHS, but also the heads of CMS, the FBI, the DEA, HSI and the FTC. They gathered to tout their achievements working together and with their state counterparts, under White House leadership and support. Cementing the interagency approach, the federal officials noted new agreements with CMS, the FTC and CBP to break down departmental data silos and facilitate data analytics—the infrastructure needed to flag suspect billing earlier in the payment cycle and shift the enforcement model from recovery to prevention.

The messaging on state collaboration was also notable. The announcement highlighted robust Medicaid fraud enforcement, with participation of 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units and prosecutions by 45 state Attorneys’ General. The DOJ’s announcement described this as a “new era” in federal and state collaboration, as the DOJ highlighted the largest number of Medicaid fraud defendants and Medicaid fraud losses charged in Department history. Acting AG Blanche noted that these efforts spanned “blue states” as well as “red states,” explaining that “everybody is working together.” That framing marked a departure from some of the previous messaging about the Task Force, which had singled out certain states it perceived as not doing enough.

For health care providers, the practical signal is that Medicaid enforcement is at the forefront of this Administration’s fraud enforcement efforts—and these efforts and the data-based tools driving them—should not be assumed to vary with the political complexion of a given state.

A Criminal and Individual Focus, But Civil Exposure Remains

The focal point of the 2026 Takedown was hundreds of criminal prosecutions and thousands of administrative actions, such as payment suspensions and provider-number revocations. Most of the matters highlighted involved individuals. Notably, when a member of the press asked about “health care corporations,” the head of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, Colin McDonald, characterized them as cooperative with these enforcement efforts. Despite the focus on criminal prosecutions, corporate participants should keep the parallel civil channel in view: the same data-driven detection that fuels criminal and administrative action also drives False Claims Act enforcement, including qui tam suits by would-be whistleblowers who have access to more health care data than ever before, including Medicaid data that was not previously available.

Problematic Health Care Services Identified with a Data-Driven Approach

Certain categories of health care services were called out, and in each instance the government’s data-driven approach was on display. Wound care and hospice providers featured prominently in the 2026 Takedown (see Akin’s FCA Client Alert for the Wound Care Industry and Client Alert Concerning Nationwide Moratoria on New Hospice Enrollments). The Health Care Fraud Unit’s data analytics detected a spike in payments for allograft skin substitutes that led to prosecutions, while CMS separately realigned allograft payment rates—an example of how the government is using data not only to prosecute bad actors, but to neutralize the underlying financial incentives that drive misconduct and overutilization. The speakers also highlighted examples involving cardiac testing and behavioral health, while FBI and HSI officials highlighted cross-border enforcement efforts and expanded multi-agency data sharing. The common thread is that aberrant billing patterns are now the government’s leading indicator. These indicators include sudden spikes in volume; outlier status in utilization, prescribing or reimbursement; implausible service volume; and services billed by providers while traveling abroad.

What This Means for Health Care Providers: Prevention Is Now Table Stakes

The shift from “pay and chase” to pre-payment detection changes what effective compliance looks like. In a post-payment world, providers could reasonably focus on defending claims after the fact. In a pre-payment world, the first sign of trouble may not be a subpoena or a whistleblower complaint. It may be the company’s own data profile reflecting aberrant trends or outlier status, triggering a payment suspension or revocation that threatens cash flow before any merits adjudication. Importantly, the government’s analytics are designed to detect anomalies, not intent. So, a provider whose billing deviates from regional or national norms can be flagged as an outlier, and the burden of explaining the variance increasingly falls on the provider after payments have already been frozen.

Takeaways for Health Care Providers

Treat robust pre-submission compliance, internal audit and real-time billing controls as core compliance features, not elective enhancements. Build the capability to detect and remediate outlier billing (e.g., volume spikes, high per-patient reimbursement and implausible service counts) before a claim is submitted, not after payment is questioned.

Build the capability to detect and remediate outlier billing (e.g., volume spikes, high per-patient reimbursement and implausible service counts) before a claim is submitted, not after payment is questioned. Use the government’s own playbook: monitor your data. Because the government increasingly uses AI and data analytics to identify fraud schemes and targets, companies may benefit from using their own analytics to monitor and address trends that the government or would-be whistleblowers may find concerning. This would enable companies to document legitimate explanations for any outlier profile in advance.

Because the government increasingly uses AI and data analytics to identify fraud schemes and targets, companies may benefit from using their own analytics to monitor and address trends that the government or would-be whistleblowers may find concerning. This would enable companies to document legitimate explanations for any outlier profile in advance. Expect enhanced enforcement from all corners of the Federal government, with broad support from States. This includes criminal enforcement and administrative enforcement that cuts off payment first and asks questions later. Develop a rapid response plan for payment suspensions and billing-privilege actions, including escalation paths and liquidity contingencies.

This includes criminal enforcement and administrative enforcement that cuts off payment first and asks questions later. Develop a rapid response plan for payment suspensions and billing-privilege actions, including escalation paths and liquidity contingencies. Treat wound care and hospice as continued enforcement priorities, with behavioral health, cardiac testing and telemedicine at elevated risk from increased data scrutiny.

Keep the parallel civil/FCA channel in view. Reinforce documentation of medical necessity and physician involvement and scrutinize marketing and referral arrangements, recognizing that the same data that drives criminal and administrative action is used by DOJ civil enforcement personnel. In addition, much of the same data is publicly available to would-be whistleblowers mining the data to develop qui tam actions. (See Akin’s FCA Client Alert Regarding DOJ’s Initiative to Enhance Partnerships with 'Data-Miner' Whistleblowers). With the DOJ’s focus on Medicaid and increasing amounts of Medicaid data becoming available, this is a heightened risk.

Conclusion

The 2026 Takedown is best read as a roadmap of where health care fraud enforcement is going: a data-driven, prevention-first regime in which the government acts on anomalous billing before claims are paid, coordinates across federal and state agencies and treats fast-growing reimbursement categories as enterprise-risk environments. For both individual and organizational providers, the strategic message is clear: compliance must move upstream. Building auditable data, real-time billing controls and a rapid-response capability for administrative action is now the cost of doing business in federally funded health care.

Footnote

1 U.S. Government Accountability Office, Medicare: CMS’s Use of Data Analytics to Identify and Prevent Fraud, GAO-26-107799 (Mar. 30, 2026), at https://files.gao.gov/reports/GAO-26-107799/index.html?_gl=1*ouiwy5*_ga*NzczOTMzMTY1LjE3ODI0NTY0ODM.*_ga_V393SNS3SR*czE3ODI0NTY0ODIkbzEkZzAkdDE3ODI0NTY1OTgkajYwJGwwJGgw#TOC_0 (last visited June 26, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.