Negotiating An Executive Severance Package In The Shadow Of A Whistleblower Claim

When an executive leader leaves their employer, negotiating a severance package can be a sensitive endeavor. If that executive is a potential whistleblower, the severance negotiations take on even greater importance. That's because companies often offer severance pay in exchange for confidentiality and require departing team members to sign confidentiality waivers and agreements. Anyone who is considering raising concerns about potential wrongdoing needs to understand how to protect their rights when securing a fair exit from their employer – including how whistleblower claims can impact severance negotiations, what legal protections impact whistleblowers, and the strategies to help negotiate the best severance package, without sacrificing your ability to report misconduct. Preparation under the guidance of an experienced employment lawyer who understands severance package issues is key – the stakes are too high for anything less.

How a Whistleblower Claim Changes the Game

Employers recognize that a departing executive with a potential whistleblower claim could expose the company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm. When an individual has information about corporate misconduct (e.g., fraud, corruption, or compliance violations), it creates a unique dynamic within their severance discussions. This both gives the executive leverage and may prompt the company to seek extra protections in a severance agreement.

Here are some of the key pressure points and issues at play:

Fear of Legal Exposure: S. companies collectively incurred over $20 billion in costs from employment misconduct claims in recent years. As a result, employers fear lawsuits or regulatory enforcement stemming from an insider's unique knowledge. If you have grounds for a whistleblower retaliation claim, or of fraud against the government, your employer knows that you could potentially sue or report them. No business wants the "uncertainty, disruption, and potential financial or reputational damage" of such litigation or investigations.

Tip: Even if you aren't sure that you have a valid legal claim, you may still have bargaining power. It's important to consult an attorney before signing anything. If you have information to make a whistleblower or discrimination claim, waiving your right to do so could be a costly mistake.

S. companies collectively incurred over $20 billion in costs from employment misconduct claims in recent years. As a result, employers fear lawsuits or regulatory enforcement stemming from an insider's unique knowledge. If you have grounds for a whistleblower retaliation claim, or of fraud against the government, your employer knows that you could potentially sue or report them. No business wants the "uncertainty, disruption, and potential financial or reputational damage" of such litigation or investigations. Even if you aren't sure that you have a valid legal claim, you may still have bargaining power. It's important to consult an attorney before signing anything. If you have information to make a whistleblower or discrimination claim, waiving your right to do so could be a costly mistake. Fear of Public Exposure and Reputational Harm: The prospect of an executive going public with allegations of fraud, unethical practices, or a toxic culture terrifies companies. Whistleblowers can shine a light on the company's dirty laundry. Just the news of potential wrongdoing can damage stock prices, invite regulators to the door, and scare off investors and customers.

Tip: If your company is eager to keep a lid on a potential scandal, they may pay a premium for your cooperation in an internal investigation. But caution is warranted.

The prospect of an executive going public with allegations of fraud, unethical practices, or a toxic culture terrifies companies. Whistleblowers can shine a light on the company's dirty laundry. Just the news of potential wrongdoing can damage stock prices, invite regulators to the door, and scare off investors and customers. If your company is eager to keep a lid on a potential scandal, they may pay a premium for your cooperation in an internal investigation. But caution is warranted. Fear of Future Competition or Loss of Key Talent: Companies worry that a high-level employee could join a competitor or poach clients and colleagues. As a response, many severance agreements include non-compete or non-solicitation clauses. If a potential whistleblower has reported fraudulent practices internally, the company may also fear that they'll share those insights with a competitor (or use them in a new venture). As a result, the company may attempt to use the severance agreement to restrict future employment activities and communications. These restrictive covenants are valuable to the employer by effectively buying a period of non-competition or silence, and can be used by the departing executive as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

Tip: If you think a non-compete clause would hurt your career prospects, you can push back or negotiate compensation for it. Remember that overly broad non-competes can be unenforceable in some states, and courts often scrutinize them. An experienced attorney can help you understand if the non-compete is reasonable, and provide you with leverage to help modify it.

In short, if you have a potential whistleblower claim, you have more power than you might think. An employer's desire to avoid legal trouble, bad press, and business disruption creates pressure that you (and your attorney) can use to negotiate better severance terms. Your goal is to get a fair deal without giving up your rights. The company's goal is to secure a clean break with no loose ends – and that goal is worth money.

Legal Protections for Whistleblowers That You Need to Know

Whistleblowers occupy a special place under U.S. law, which provides strong protections to encourage individuals to speak up about corporate wrongdoing. When you're negotiating a severance package with your employer as a whistleblower (or potential whistleblower), it's essential to know what rights you have that cannot be signed away, and the important things to watch for to protect yourself.

Here are some current legal protections and rules:

Federal Whistleblower Anti-Retaliation Laws: Numerous laws protect employees from retaliation for reporting unlawful conduct. For example, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) prohibits publicly traded companies from retaliating against employees who report fraud against shareholders or violations of SEC rules. The False Claims Act (FCA) enables whistleblowers to sue over fraud on the government and has provisions protecting whistleblowers from being fired or harassed for trying to stop the fraud. Many of these and other related laws allow whistleblowers to sue and recover damages if they are retaliated against (e.g., lost pay, reinstatement, etc.).

Tip: If you were fired or forced out because you raised concerns of illegal actions, you may have a whistleblower claim independent of any severance you negotiate. Companies cannot lawfully demand that you waive your right to file a retaliation complaint with government agencies. Any severance term that states "the employee will not report issues to regulators or file whistleblower charges" is unenforceable. Even if you sign such a gag clause, it may not hold up in court, and it could get the company in even more legal trouble.

Right to Report to Government & SEC Whistleblower Rules: Federal regulators have explicitly cracked down on any agreement that impedes whistleblowing. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in particular, under Rule 21F-17, prohibits companies from taking any action to interfere with someone's ability to report securities law violations. Your employer cannot stop you from contacting the SEC or other agencies – and they know it. The SEC has penalized numerous companies for severance agreements or confidentiality clauses that were overly restrictive. For example, in 2024 the SEC announced fines against seven companies (totaling over $3 million) for using separation agreements that could stifle whistleblowers' reporting rights. In another case, a company paid a $340,000 penalty for severance agreements that required employees to waive their right to receive whistleblower awards from the government.

The bottom line: No severance agreement can lawfully prevent you from reporting possible violations to regulators or law enforcement, or from obtaining a government whistleblower reward that you're entitled to. If you see language that suggests otherwise, that's a huge red flag – and likely a violation of SEC rules or other laws. You should insist on adding a clause that nothing in the agreement prohibits you from reporting or assisting in a government investigation. Many companies now include such a savings clause by default. If yours doesn't, speak up.

False Claims Act (FCA) Considerations: If your whistleblower information involves fraud related to federal programs (e.g., healthcare fraud, defense contractor fraud, etc.), the FCA allows you to file a qui tam lawsuit on the government's behalf. Notably, some courts have held that a pre-filing release in a severance agreement cannot waive the right to bring an FCA qui tam action in certain circumstances (especially if the government was not yet aware of the fraud), because the public interest in exposing fraud is so great. Even if you sign a release of "all claims," you may still be able to play a role in a FCA whistleblower lawsuit (but this is a complex, evolving area).

Tip: If you think you have a solid case, talk to a whistleblower attorney. Keep in mind that FCA cases are filed under seal (secretly), at first. If you are in talks with the Department of Justice (DOJ) or have filed a sealed complaint, it's important to coordinate closely with your attorney during your severance negotiations. Your attorney may advise against tipping off the company about the whistleblower case during negotiations. They can also help you ensure the severance doesn't illegally require you to dismiss a pending FCA action. The whistleblower and qui tam practice at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP brings extensive experience navigating these situations. The firm's whistleblower team has helped recover over $4 billion for federal and state governments.

State Laws and Other Protections: In addition to federal law, many states have additional whistleblower protection statutes (e.g., New Jersey's CEPA, New York's Labore Law 740 and California's whistleblower laws). Some states will void any contract that attempts to limit an employee's ability to report unlawful conduct. There are also emerging laws limiting nondisclosure agreements in employment. For instance, since the start of the #MeToo movement, laws prohibiting NDAs that cover up harassment or other unlawful activity have been on the rise. While those laws vary and may be focused on harassment or discrimination, they underscore a public policy commitment against employers silencing their employees with respect to illegal practices.

Tip: If your severance negotiation is happening in a state with strong whistleblower protections, you have another layer of leverage in your negotiation (and another reason to bring in a lawyer who knows the local law). Never assume that you "must" agree to an overreaching clause – it may not even be legal. Know your rights, and when in doubt, ask for help.

Common Severance Agreement Terms to Watch Out For

When reviewing or negotiating a severance agreement in the shadow of a whistleblower claim, departing executives should pay close attention to certain clauses. These contract terms can profoundly affect your rights and future, especially if you have knowledge of wrongdoing.

Below is a table of key severance clauses and what they mean for an executive whistleblower:

Severance Clause What It Means & Whistleblower Considerations Release of Claims You waive the right to sue the employer for any legal claims up to the date of signing. Employers want this to cover everything (e.g., wrongful termination, discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, etc.). Tip: Ensure that you are not waiving claims that you have a basis to pursue, unless you are comfortable giving them up for the severance amount offered. Some legal rights (e.g., filing with the SEC or EEOC) cannot be waived. If you believe the company retaliated against you or violated the law, speak with counsel and consider negotiating a higher severance to compensate for releasing it. Confidentiality & Non-Disclosure (NDA) You promise not to divulge certain information about the company or the terms of the agreement. This often covers trade secrets and internal information. For whistleblowers, the critical issue is carve-outs: The NDA should explicitly state that nothing prevents you from reporting possible violations of law to government agencies or cooperating with investigations. You should also be allowed to discuss your employment with close family, your attorney, and as required by law. Tip: Be wary of any clause that says you cannot talk to regulators or law enforcement without company permission – that is illegal. Aim to narrow the scope of "confidential" information so it doesn't include matters of public concern or illegality. Non-Disparagement You and the company agree not to make negative statements about each other. Companies want this to prevent a disgruntled ex-executive from trashing them publicly, including on social media. Tip: As a whistleblower, consider how this clause interacts with your ability to speak the truth about what happened. Ideally, look to negotiate an exception for truthful statements or testimony. At a minimum, ensure that if you are subpoenaed or asked by a government agency about the company, you can respond truthfully (i.e., legal obligations trump non-disparagement). You might also request mutual non-disparagement (so the company's execs won't bad-mouth you in return). Non-Compete & Non-Solicitation You agree not to work for competitors or solicit the company's clients/employees for a defined period. This protects the company's business interests. For you, it can significantly limit job opportunities. If the company is asking for a strict non-compete, that's a bargaining chip that they should pay extra for it or limit its scope. Tip: Check your state law, some states (like California) prohibit non-competes altogether for employees. Others only enforce reasonable ones. You may negotiate a shorter duration, narrower industry scope, or geographic limit. Make sure it doesn't prevent you from working in your field or using general skills. If you have already lined up a new job, ensure it's not barred. Note that a non-compete doesn't stop you from reporting illegal acts (it's about employment), but it can affect your livelihood, so weigh it carefully. No Admission of Wrongdoing A standard clause where the company admits no legal violation. This doesn't directly affect you, but be aware that the company will insist on it as part of almost any settlement. Tip: It should not prevent you from stating that you believe you were wronged or that wrongdoing occurred; it simply means the company isn't formally conceding fault. Don't get hung up on this clause – focus on the ones that affect your rights. Future Cooperation or Assistance Some agreements include a clause requiring you to assist the company in legal matters or investigations (usually with compensation for your time). If you blew the whistle on that company, such a clause can be tricky. You don't want to agree to help cover up or defend the misconduct you reported. Tip: Make sure any cooperation clause is narrowly tailored (i.e., you'll cooperate in litigation except if your interests are adverse or you are a witness for the other side). Also ensure that it doesn't require you to notify the company before communicating with regulators. Cooperation should not mean loyalty at the expense of truth. And you may want to be compensated for your cooperation. This is a nuanced area where attorney guidance is crucial. Monetary Compensation & Benefits The core of a severance package is the money (and benefits) offered. When a whistleblower claim is in play, evaluate the offer against what you might recover by pursuing the claim legally. For example, under the FCA, a successful whistleblower (relator) can get 15–30% of the government's recovery. Some whistleblower retaliation statutes also allow punitive damages and attorneys' fees. These could be far greater than a few months' pay. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take severance (litigation is uncertain and lengthy), but it means you should not sell yourself short. Tip: A common strategy is to negotiate for a higher severance amount if you suspect you're being underpaid due to a potential claim value. Also, consider things like bonuses, equity vesting, and health insurance coverage. If you're leaving under a cloud of possible retaliation, try to secure any bonuses earned or stock that's on the table. An attorney can help quantify your legal claims versus the severance, so you make an informed choice.

Severance agreements cover a lot of legal and financial ground. The negotiation process can be overwhelming, especially when you must parse legalese, but every word matters in a severance agreement. This is especially important when you might be giving up your rights.

Tip: Don't hesitate to take your time reviewing the document. Don't let anyone rush you. If you are over 40, federal law (the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act) mandates that you be given at least 21 days to consider a severance agreement that waives age discrimination claims, and 7 days to revoke after signing. But everyone should ask for a reasonable period of time to review and consult with a lawyer. A severance agreement is a legally binding contract. Once you sign it and the revocation period passes, it's very hard to undo. That's why it's so important to get it right before signing.

Strategies for Negotiating a Better Severance Package

Executives in a whistleblower situation are performing a delicate balancing act. You want to leave on the best financial and professional terms possible, but you may also feel a duty to report and expose wrongdoing (or at least not be complicit in hiding it).

Here are some strategies to help when approaching your negotiation:

Consult an experienced attorney early. Do not sign a severance agreement without legal advice, especially if you have any inkling of a whistleblower issue. A seasoned employment lawyer or whistleblower attorney will spot problematic clauses and know how to fix them. They can gauge the strength of your potential claim and use that as leverage in the negotiations. Remember, your employer likely had lawyers draft the agreement; you deserve your own advocate. Many law firms (like Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP) have executive representation attorneys who routinely handle these situations. An investment in legal counsel often pays for itself in a better severance deal or preserved claims. Keep your cards close but use your leverage. If you haven't explicitly blown the whistle yet, you may be wondering whether to raise the issue during severance talks. This is tricky and very case specific. Sometimes, hinting at potential claims (without giving away all details) can motivate an employer to increase their offer. Be careful not to outright threaten or extort the company (i.e., "Pay me or else I report this"). This can backfire and even cross legal lines. Discuss the best messaging with a lawyer first. If you've already filed an internal complaint or an external one, the company will likely know your stance and your leverage is even more direct. Use it to negotiate for favorable terms (e.g., more money, a positive reference letter, reimbursement of legal fees, or lifting of a non-compete).

Tip: Think beyond salary: consider asking for outplacement services, accelerated vesting of stock, or extended healthcare coverage as part of the deal. Preserve evidence and avoid burning bridges until the ink is dry. Throughout the entire process, retain all documentation that shows employer wrongdoing and the retaliation you experienced. But be mindful of not violating company policies on your way out; you don't want to provide a reason to accuse you of misconduct (e.g., downloading confidential information). Work with legal counsel to take what you need in a lawful way (sometimes printing or forwarding certain emails to your personal account is allowed by law – but get advice before doing this).

Tip: Even if you feel the company acted horribly, approach the severance discussion as a business transaction. It's important to maintain a professional demeanor. Don't yell or make it personal. Your goal and the company's goal can align in a smooth transition. If you remain cordial, you're more likely to get concessions. Plus, if you do end up blowing the whistle externally, you'll want to appear reasonable and credible, not vengeful. Leverage external timing and optics. Companies hate bad publicity. If you're negotiating when the industry is under scrutiny or the company is in the news for other issues, you may have an additional edge. For instance, if regulators are cracking down on the type of misconduct that you're aware of, mention that risk in the conversation (e.g., "You've seen what's happening with XYZ Corp and the SEC.").

Tip: Consider whether you have allies or know of other employees in similar positions. Sometimes a group severance negotiation (supported by legal counsel) can create a united front. However, be cautious about discussing your whistleblower knowledge with others without legal advice. Know your goals and limits. Before you sit down to negotiate (or send back redlines on your draft agreement), clarify what you really want. Is it purely the maximum cash payout? Is it ensuring that you don't sign away your rights? Is it an apology or policy change? Prioritizing your objectives will help you decide what terms are non-negotiable. For example, you may decide that you keep your vested stock options, and/or at least 12 months' salary in severance. You may decide that you can live without the company admitting wrongdoing. Setting clear boundaries will help you hold firm, even if the company balks at something important (like the regulatory carve-out). If they push back on something less critical, you can trade that away.

Tip: A negotiation is a give-and-take process, so be prepared with a wish list and a walk-away point. If the employer's offer and conditions cross your red lines and they won't budge, you can choose to walk away and pursue legal action instead. Refusing a subpar severance can be the right move, especially if your whistleblower claim is strong and the severance is weak. At other times, a compromise makes sense. Make that important decision with a clear head and good counsel.

Standing Up for Your Rights in Severance Negotiations

Negotiating an executive severance package is never easy and doing so in the shadow of a whistleblower claim can feel downright daunting. You may be balancing conflicting emotions, from a commitment to the company you once served to the anger and disappointment you feel at their wrongdoings. Mix that with your concerns for your own career and financial future, along with the moral imperative to do the right thing – and things can get complicated, fast. But you don't have to do it alone. Engaging an attorney with experience in whistleblower claims and severance negotiations can help level the playing field. A skilled lawyer can often negotiate improvements to the severance package that you might not even know to ask for, from additional compensation to nuanced language changes that help preserve your whistleblower rights.

Keep in mind that whistleblowing is protected and valued in the eyes of the law. The U.S. government and its regulators rely on insiders to come forward to help fight fraud and abuse. That's why programs exist to reward whistleblowers. The SEC, for instance, has paid over $1 billion in awards to tipsters, including a record-breaking $279 million award in 2023 to one individual. Under the FCA, whistleblowers were responsible for helping the DOJ recover $2.6 billion in taxpayer dollars in 2023 alone. As a potential whistleblower, what you know and what you might reveal is valuable. You can use that knowledge during your severance negotiation – and strive for an outcome that you can look back on with confidence.

A well-negotiated severance in the shadow of a whistleblower claim should feel like a win-win, with you both compensated and protected, while remaining free to shine a light on fraud and abuse. With careful negotiation, it's possible to secure financial stability through a strong severance package and preserve your ability to report misconduct. Whether it's a severance agreement that treats you fairly and respects your rights, or the decision to forego an agreement and become a whistleblower, what you decide is your choice – so make it an informed one. Move on to the next chapter of your life and career with both your security and integrity intact. If you believe your employer is trying to buy your silence unlawfully or is retaliating against you, don't be afraid to stand up for yourself and seek legal help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.